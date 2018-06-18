Patrick Sandoval measures his milestones modestly.
It meant something to the Quad-Cities pitcher to get through two innings unscathed last Friday during a River Bandits shutout of Burlington.
It helped erase the memory of his last outing against the Bees on April 20 when Sandoval recorded just five outs, gave up 10 hits and 10 earned runs as part of nightmarish 28-7 road loss.
“It felt pretty good just into the third inning this time,’’ Sandoval said, flashing a wide grin as he looked back on an outing that left a scar on an otherwise dominating first-half performance.
“It was pretty tough at the time, but it opened my eyes a bit, taught me a lot. You can’t get too high or too low in this game. When I step back, it is probably one of those lessons that in the long run will be pretty beneficial for me. But, it wasn’t a lot of fun that day.’’
But lessons learned led to today’s opportunity, when Sandoval is scheduled to start on the mound for the Western Division team at the 54th annual Midwest League All-Star Game.
“I’m pretty excited about it, especially with all of the quality pitchers in this league and on our own team,’’ Sandoval said. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m going to do my best to represent the River Bandits and the Astros.’’
Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey, who along with the rest of the Bandits will serve as the field staff for the 6 p.m. game at Lansing’s Cooley Law School Stadium, said selecting Sandoval as his starter was one of the easier decisions he has had to make.
The number illustrate why.
Sandoval is 6-1 on the year and finished the first half of the season with a 2.79 earned run average in 14 outings for Quad-Cities. Over 58 innings, he has struck out 66 batters and walked 10 and ranks third in the Midwest League with a walks and hits per inning ratio of 1.12.
Discounting the disastrous day at Burlington, Sandoval has allowed just 12 runs, eight earned, and has a 1.28 ERA over 56.1 innings.
“He’s starting the all-star game because in my eyes, he is the best I’ve seen this season,’’ Storey said. “Night in and night out, he’s been the best in this league and he has some good competition for that, including from several of his teammates.’’
Pitching led the River Bandits to the first-half title in the Midwest League Western Division and that is reflected on the roster for tonight’s game.
Quad-Cities pitchers Parker Mushinski, Yohan Ramirez and Peter Solomon will join Sandoval and reserve outfielder Bryan De La Cruz on the West roster for the game.
“I feel like I’ve had a decent half and it’s an honor to get a chance to go there and be part of a team that includes the best players in the league,’’ said Solomon, currently 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA. “It’s going to be a good experience.’’
Solomon and Mushinski are expected to see action in the game while Ramirez, a late roster addition, pitched five innings on Sunday for Quad-Cities and his availability will be limited as part of a 15-pitcher staff.
Mushinski, 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA, considers being selected to the team as a reflection of progress in his career.
“It’s a sign that I’m off to a reasonably good start in my first full season and while it’s the not the end goal, it’s not the big leagues, it’s something good,’’ Mushinski said. “It will be good to meet and get to know some of the other guys from around the league in a relaxed atmosphere.’’
Tonight’s game will be preceded by an all-star block party, an autograph session and a home run derby, an event which will include Clinton’s Ryan Costello among Western Division participants.
Storey wants the players to enjoy the experience, although he wouldn’t mind enjoying a win as well.
“These guys have all worked hard to get to this point and for some, it may be the only all-star game they ever get to be a part of,’’ Storey said. “It’s a chance to relax and have some fun then once the game starts, we’ll do everything we can to try and win it.’’