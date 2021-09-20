Bandits schedule grows to 132 games in '22

As the Quad Cities River Bandits work to complete the 2021 season on the field this week, the High A Central League club’s front-office staff is preparing for 2022.
A return to an April starting date, an expanded 132-game season and the continuation of the six-game series set-up used this year are part of the River Bandits’ 2022 schedule announced Monday.
Quad Cities will open its second season as a Kansas City Royals affiliate at South Bend on April 8, playing a three-game series against the Cubs before opening a six-game series at Modern Woodmen Park on April 12 against Cedar Rapids.
In a schedule that is expanding from 120 games in a COVID-altered 2021 season, the River Bandits will host 11 week-long series at Modern Woodmen Park.
South Bend, Peoria, Wisconsin and Cedar Rapids — affiliated with the Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers and Twins respectively — will each visit twice during a season that runs through Sept. 11. Division rival Beloit, a Marlin affiliate, and East Division teams Great Lakes and Dayton will each play six games in the Quad Cities.
No East Division teams visited the River Bandits this season, among schedule nuances instituted to limit travel because of the coronavirus.
Quad Cities owner Dave Heller likes the return of a more traditional schedule with a full summer of baseball and does not mind that the schedule avoids fickle early-April weather with a start one week later than in the past.
“I think they’ve done a good job of right-sizing the schedule and we’re excited about things getting back to normal with games starting a little later in April than in the past,’’ Heller said.
He said the six-game series format used for the first time in 2021 has worked out well, sentiments echoed by players who welcomed the chance to have one day off each week.
“It has reduced travel, simplified arrangements when we are on the road and it has provided some consistency in the schedule with six days on, one off,’’ Heller said.
Heller likes that the River Bandits will be at home the week leading up to July 4 and is already planning for fireworks displays on July 1, 2 and 3 for the final three games of a series against Peoria.
The schedule also includes a four-day break from July 18-21, coinciding with the all-star break at the major-league level.