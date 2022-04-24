Bandits score 18, end seven-game slide

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- Quad Cities put an emphatic end to its seven-game Midwest League losing streak on Sunday.

The River Bandits scored multiple runs in seven innings, had 12 of their 16 hits go for extra bases and rolled to an 18-1 victory over Wisconsin to salvage the final game of a six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field.

Quad Cities belted five home runs in the game, including a pair off the bat of Herard Gonzalez.

The River Bandits second baseman drove home six runs as he extended his on-base streak to 13 games as he reached base in each of his six plate appearances.

Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with three walks and a triple in addition to hitting his second and third home runs of the season, two-run shots in the fifth and sixth innings.

By then, Quad Cities (5-10) was well on its way to the win over the 11-4 Timber Rattlers.

Lucas Tresh had a solo homer in a two-run first inning and Parker Bates followed with a two-run homer during a three-run second inning that chased Timber Rattlers starter Justin Jarvis from the game after two innings.

Diego Hernandez drove home the first of the River Bandits' two runs in the fourth inning with a triple before Gonzalez homered to right in the fifth and center in the sixth to extend the Quad Cities lead to 12-0.

Charlie Neuweiler earned his first win in three decisions on the mound, scattering four hits over six innings while Caden Monke picked up his first save by working three innings of two-hit relief.

An RBI double by Wisconsin's Ethan Murray ended the shutout in the bottom of the sixth, but the River Bandits offense continued to produce.

Hernandez hit a solo homer in the seventh, Bates drove in a run during a two-run eighth with a double and Gonzalez drove in the first two runs of a three-run ninth with a line drive triple to right.

