Bandits score eight runs again, this time in a win

Rubendy Jaquez didn't wait long to earn some redemption.

After a tough seventh-inning ball hit down the third base line bounced off the glove of the Quad Cities River Bandits third baseman, allowing South Bend to tie the game, Jaquez hit an RBI single in the bottom of the frame, spurring the Bandits to an 8-3 win over the Cubs Thursday at Modern Woodmen Park.

Jaquez was 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the game.

"He's a guy I've had for a few years now in the lower levels and you know what you're going to get with that guy," Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "He's going to give his best effort, he's going to compete at the plate, he's going to dive, to try and make every play on defense. He tried to make his best effort on that play, it just tipped off his glove. He knows what he's going to do out there, came up big in that situation for us.

"I know when I put that kid in the lineup he's going to give me his best effort and that's all you can ask for."

An inning later, Juan Carlos Negret gave the Bandits more than enough insurance, ripping the first pitch he saw from South Bend reliever Zac Leigh over the left field fence for a three-run home run, his eighth of the season, and third in the last four games, as the Bandits scored four runs in the inning.

Of Negret's last 10 hits, seven have been home runs.

"That's kind of been the M.O. for him but he's got that tool and he does it well," Conrad said. "Obviously, you'd like to see him hit some more, mix in some singles and stuff, but he's come up big. He's hit some big two-out home runs for us in the last couple weeks, and that was a huge one there to give us a nice little cushion going into the ninth."

And unlike in Wednesday night's 15-8 loss, the Bandits got enough pitching to make the eight runs scored Thursday hold up.

Starter Rylan Kaufman worked five solid innings, allowing just two hits — both to Yohendrick Pinango — and struck out six. However he didn't get the win after the double from Fabian Pertuz off reliever Kasey Kalich snuck past Garcia to tie the game.

Despite the blown save, Kalich pitched well in three innings of work, and the five-run cushion was more than enough for Emilio Marquez in the ninth.

"He stepped up big when we needed some innings," Conrad said of Kaufman. "He threw five strong ones, pitched around four walks and got out of some big jams, came up with the big pitches when he needed to."

Negret's home run was the exclamation point after Saul Garza's RBI single earlier in the eighth inning.

Garza finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in his first game with the Bandits since April 16.

He was placed on the 7-day injured list on April 19 and was sent to the ACL Royals on a rehab assignment earlier this month before returning to the Bandits on Monday.

In his first plate appearance with the team since April, Garza ripped a 2-0 pitch into left field for a two-run double in the second inning, putting the Bandits up 2-0. Jaquez' first RBI single later in the inning gave QC an early 3-0 lead. The Cubs cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning before tying it in the seventh.

"Garza's a guy that needs to be here, he's an older guy and he can really hit. He's adapted to first base well and he's also going to mix in behind the plate," Conrad said. "He's a huge part of our team and it was really tough to lose him that early. He was just starting to come on when he left but I'm super excited to have him back, he's a great teammate, a great guy and he's a really good hitter, he's going to add to our lineup."

