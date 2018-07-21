The fourth was with the Quad-Cities River Bandits Saturday night.
The Bandits put up four runs in the fourth inning on Star Wars Night, beating the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-0 at Modern Woodmen Park.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Bandits, who move back to .500 for the second half of the season.
Logan Mattix capped the fourth inning with a two-run home run, his first of his career after the Bandits ripped off three doubles to set him up.
"It was good, not only did we put up four, which we can do, but the way we did it, with multiple doubles and then a two-run homer, it kind of felt like, with hard contact, guys fed off one another and we did what we wanted to do," Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. "Unfortunate we didn't do it for more innings but we got it done in the fourth."
It's been a rough season so far for Mattix, who came into Saturday hitting .182 in 25 games. But he hit a two-out pitch from West Michigan starter Brad Bass just over the left field fence for a home run, part of a 2-for-3 night.
"I know he's got family in town right now so it's exciting for these guys to have this experience, family in town, to hit his first pro home run," Storey said. "In a big moment, he capitalized on the inning. There was some good stuff going on in the inning and Mattix was the highlight."
Along with Mattix, Alfredo Angarita went 3-for-4 and Seth Beer went 2-for-4 on the night.
The four runs was all the Bandits needed thanks to strong outings from their pitching staff, particularly starter J.B. Bukauskas, who was activated from the disabled list Friday.
Making his first start with the Bandits since April 24, Bukauskas quickly found a groove out on the mound.
The Astros' 2017 first-round pick allowed just two hits in five shutout innings of work. Though he walked one and hit one batter, Bukauskas also had seven strikeouts before being lifted for reliever Bryan Abreu.
"There was a lot to like about what J.B. did tonight," Storey said. "Last time we had him he was a little dinged up, it was cold weather so we never really got to see the sharp, clean J.B. Today we definitely got a glimpse of it and it was good stuff, very sharp. Fastball had good life, the whole deal. It was very good to see J.B. make a return like that."
After just two starts with the Bandits in April, where he sported a 7.94 ERA, Bukauskas made one start with the GCL Astros in the Gulf Coast League in June and gave up two runs and five hits in just 1⅔ innings of work. But in three starts with Tri-City this month, he didn't allow a run and gave up eight hits in 8⅓ innings.
It carried over to Saturday night.
"He never was completely healthy, other than maybe his first start of the year," Storey said. "But after that, he was always kind of dinged up with stuff. So he went down to Florida, got healthy and came back and he looks good. Everything looks like it's geared up, ready to go late into the season."
Bryan Abreu pitched the final four innings, striking out an addition seven and allowing just one hit to keep the win intact.
"We got off a little skid, we lost two games in not clean fashion," Storey said. "Pitching staff bounced back with a shutout today and the offense gave us just enough with four. Hopefully we continue to trend in that direction with good offense, defense and pitching."