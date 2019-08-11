Bandits score late for win
Grae Kessinger scored on a sacrifice fly from Orlando Marquez in the top of the eighth inning as the Quad-Cities River Bandits edged the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 3-2 Sunday at Fox Cities Stadium.
The win came as the Bandits rallied from a 2-1 deficit on Oscar Campos' second home run of the season in the sixth inning.
Quad-Cities took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Alex McKenna, but Wisconsin answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Yelson Coca hit a two-run triple to give the Timber Rattlers the lead.
McKenna was 2 for 5 to lead eight River Bandits who collected hits.
Jose Bravo (4-4), pitched the final 4.1 innings to grab the win while Tyler Gillies (3-2) took the loss.
Clinton's bats come alive
The Clinton LumberKings recorded a season-high 19 hits in a 10-6 win over the Peoria Chiefs Sunday at Dozer Park.
J.D. Osborne, Kameron Misner, Evan Edwards and Samuel Castro each had three hits as Clinton held a 7-1 lead before Peoria rallied with five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the LumberKings' advantage to 7-6.
Home runs from Peyton Burdick and Edwards helped Clinton fend off the Chiefs for their third straight win.
Thomas Jones opened the scoring with a two-run double in the second inning, part of a four-RBI night for the Clinton right fielder.
Alberto Guerrero (6-6) pitched seven innings, allowing one run for the win.
