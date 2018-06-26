Rain delayed the start of Tuesday’s Quad-Cities River Bandits game, but it didn’t end one drought.
Quad-Cities hasn’t scored a run in its last 24 innings, shutout 5-0 on Tuesday by Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.
Shutout in back-to-back Midwest League games for the first time this season, the River Bandits were limited to three hits Tuesday and haven’t scored a run since Alfredo Angarita hit a two-run double in the third inning of an 8-2 loss to Beloit on Sunday.
Wisconsin pitchers Christian Taugner and Robbie Hitt combined to limit Quad-Cities to eight baserunners, unfazed by 1-hour, 23-minute delay in the start of Tuesday’s game because of late-afternoon and early-evening rain.
Taugner surrendered only one hit during his six-inning start.
Marty Costes, an all-Big Ten outfielder from Maryland playing in his first game for Quad-Cities, drove a sharply-hit one-out single to left in the bottom of the fifth but he was stranded on second after advancing on a two-out walk by Michael Papierski.
The River Bandits mustered their only other hits in the ninth, when David Hensley doubled with one out and took third when Scott Schreiber singled up the middle.
One big inning – the fourth of three runs or more during Quad-Cities’ ongoing three-game losing streak – was more than enough for Wisconsin to secure the victory.
The Timber Rattlers had just six hits themselves, but five came off of River Bandits starter Leovanny Rodriguez during a five-run third inning.
Brent Diaz put Wisconsin on the scoreboard, following a leadoff walk to Gabriel Garcia with his third home run among his four hits in 27 at-bats this season.
His two-run blast to right was followed by a run-scoring single by Tristen Lutz, an RBI double by Jay Feliciano and a sacrifice fly by Kenny Corey that gave Taugner more than enough runs to move to 3-6 on the season.
Rodriguez joined Carlos Sanabria and Brandon Feldmann in striking out 12 Wisconsin batters.
Quad-Cities ends a string of 13 consecutive home games with a 6:30 p.m. series finale today against Wisconsin.