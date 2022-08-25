Bandits see win streak end in extras

Extra innings weren't kind to the Quad Cities River Bandits Thursday night.
After allowing a run in the top of the 10th inning, the Bandits left runners on the corners in an 8-7 loss to the Dayton Dragons, snapping the Bandits' season-high five-game winning streak.
With Justice Thompson starting the 10th inning on second base, Steven Leyton laid down a sacrifice bunt. With nobody covering third base, Bandits pitcher Charlie Neuweiler was forced to take the out at first, allowing Thompson to move 90 feet away from home.
A wild pitch from Neuweiler scored Thompson for the go-ahead run.
In the bottom of the frame, Herard Gonzalez started at second base and moved to third after tagging up on a fly out from Jack Alexander. Parker Bates was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, but Braxton Roxby struck out Cam Williams and got Enrique Valdez to groundout to second base to end the game.
After a quick three innings that saw just one combined hit between the two teams, both offenses came alive in the fourth.
Rece Hinds led off the inning with a triple. Bandits starter William Fleming got the next two batters out, but a wild pitch to Jose Torres allowed Hinds to score the game's first run.
Singles from Torres and Thompson set up an RBI double from Leyton before a single from Michael Trautwein drove in a pair of runs to put Dayton up 4-0.
The Bandits quickly responded in the bottom of the inning.
Tyler Tolbert led off the frame with a single, then Peyton Wilson hit his 10th home run of the season, a line drive that just cleared the right field wall to cut the lead to 4-2.
Walks to Darryl Collins and Juan Carlos Negret set up Gonzalez, who drove a 1-1 pitch off the batter's eye in center field for a three-run home run to give the Bandits a 5-4 lead.
Tolbert had a triple to lead off the fifth inning but was stranded at third to keep the Bandits from adding to their lead.
Dayton retook the lead in the seventh inning with a long ball of its own as Hinds hit a 410-foot home run off Anthony Simonelli to put Dayton ahead 6-5.
But once again, Quad Cities responded in the bottom of the frame.
Tolbert hit a one-out single, advanced to second on a balk and took third on a wild pitch. That set up a two-out, RBI single from Darryl Collins to tie the game.
After giving up a one-out single to Michel Triana, Bandits reliever Caden Monke walked three straight, including a bases-loaded pass to Tyler Callihan to bring in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning.
The inning started when Triana fought off an inside pitch and beat the shift with a ball down the third base line. Monke then walked the next three batters but rallied to strand the bases loaded with a strikeout of Torres and getting Thompson to ground out to shortstop.
Tolbert led off the ninth inning with a walk, then stole his 53rd base of the season.
That set up Wilson, who fought off several pitches before taking an 0-2 pitch just over the glove of the Dayton second baseman to drive in Tolbert and tie the game.