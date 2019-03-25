For the past three years, Chad Kiefer and his wife, Becca, have opened their family home to Quad-Cities River Bandits players working their way to the major leagues.
The Midwest League team’s host family program provides players with a place to call home as they work toward taking the next step in their professional careers.
“Some of the guys have been here for an entire season while others are here for a month or so, and this provides them with some stability, a place to come home to every night during the season,’’ Chad Kiefer said.
“The short amount of time players can be here makes it difficult for them to find apartments and by opening up our home, it helps them and it has given us a chance to create new friendships.’’
The Kiefers have hosted 15 River Bandits over the past three seasons in their Davenport home and former Quad-Cities outfielder Myles Straw last season became the first they have hosted to reach the major leagues.
“Following guys as they move up to higher levels is part of the fun of it and we’ve made some good friends along the way,’’ Kiefer said.
Host families are asked to provide a bedroom, laundry facilities and access to a kitchen to players.
They are not expected to clean up after players or provide food for the players they host.
“The program is not meant to add to a family’s expenses. It’s more like adding a temporary roommate. The players are gone a lot of the time with their schedule, so there are weeks during the season when they are not around much,’’ Becca Keifer said.
“The time goes fast and for us, it’s been a good experience. We’ve met some good players and hopefully by giving them a good place to stay we’ve given them a chance to concentrate on pursuing their dreams.’’
The River Bandits are seeking to grow the host family program which has the support of the team’s major-league parent club, the Houston Astros.
Ideally, Kiefer said a host family would take in two-to-three players although the group has placed one player in a home or as many as four.
All ages of individuals have hosted River Bandits players in recent years, ranging from families with younger children interested in baseball to empty nesters with rooms to spare.
“Some of the host families enjoy coming to as many games as possible, while others may make it to the ballpark only a couple of times during the season,’’ Chad Kiefer said.
“It’s a wide range, so you don’t necessarily have to be a huge baseball fan. Mostly, this is about giving the players a place to call home and making them welcome in the Quad-Cities.’’
Players are responsible for their own transportation to and from Modern Woodmen Park, so the River Bandits prefer host families to live in the Quad-Cities metro area although there have been host families in outlying Scott County communities in the past.
The Astros require a River Bandits staff member to visit homes of individuals applying to be a host family to make certain that the accommodations are workable for everyone.
With the Midwest League season beginning next week and running through early September, the need for host families is now. Applications can be accessed online at riverbandits.com through a link under the community tab on the team’s website.