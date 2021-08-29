 Skip to main content
Bandits series finale cancelled
Sunday's Quad Cities River Bandits series finale against Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park was cancelled because of wet grounds.

A late-morning thunderstorm left the playing surface unplayable for the High-A Central League game.

The game will not be made up because the teams are not scheduled to play again this season.

Following an off-day today, Quad Cities opens a six-game series at Cedar Rapids on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

The River Bandits play their final 12 regular-season games at home, beginning with a Sept. 7 game against Peoria. Fans with tickets to Sunday's game may exchange them for tickets to any of Quad Cities' remaining home games at Modern Woodmen Park box office.

Breaking News