Coming off of a six-game road trip that ended with three one-run losses in the final four games, the Quad-Cities River Bandits pushed forward together Wednesday.
Quad-Cities combined timely hits and solid pitching with dynamic defensive plays to hold off South Bend 2-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.
“Everybody came out ready to go today, ready to get back after it and that says a lot about the guys in this clubhouse,’’ said Chandler Taylor, who had a hand in both of the River Bandits’ runs. “This was a team win in every way it could be.’’
The River Bandits finished things off by denying the Cubs with defense, helping preserve Peter Solomon’s seventh win in eight decisions give Willy Collado his third save of the year.
Beyond Miguelangel Sierra getting to some tough balls at shortstop, Quad-Cities catcher Ruben Castro pounced on a Zach Davis bunt and rifled a throw to Seth Beer at first to open the eighth inning.
Beer finished the inning as well, maneuvering around a tarp to pull in a pop up that ended an 0-for-4 night for South Bend catcher Miguel Amaya in his return to the Midwest League after playing in Sunday’s Futures Game in Washington, D.C.
“You’ve got guys giving it everything they have to make those plays,’’ Solomon said. “Those guys have our backs. Those were great plays at any level and that’s what it takes.’’
Solomon delivered what it takes as well.
The fourth-round pick from Notre Dame in 2017 allowed two hits and struck out four batters over 3.1 innings of work after replacing starter Parker Mushinski with runners on the corners and two outs in the fifth inning in a 1-1 game.
“My job was to come in and shut them down just like Mushinski would for me if the situation was reversed,’’ Solomon said.
Solomon combined with Collado to not walk a batter and strike out four while limiting South Bend to two singles over the final 4.1 innings.
“All year, Solomon has been really good at keeping games close and keeping good hitters in check,’’ River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. “Collado comes in and gets it done to get a save. We’ve been looking to give him that chance and he made the most of it.’’
Taylor had a hand in both of the River Bandits’ runs, scoring the first after doubling in the second inning and later breaking a 1-1 tie with a run-scoring single in the sixth inning.
He split the gap in left center with a one-out double in the second and advanced on a wild pitch before scoring the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Colton Shaver.
South Bend tied the game in the top of the fifth after the River Bandits left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, unable to take advantage of a Beer double and two-out walks Cubs pitcher Erling Moreno gave up to Shaver and Castro.
A flyout by Logan Mattix ended the inning and preceded the Cubs’ Davis scoring Delvin Zinn with a two-out double in the top of the fifth.
Quad-Cities regained a lead in the bottom of the sixth after Beer walked, advanced on a wild pitch and scored when Taylor lined a sharp single into right with one out.
“Taylor had some big hits for us on the road and if we can get him to keep building on that like he did with a couple of good hits in this game, it’s only going to help our offense,’’ Storey said. “It was a good win all the way around.''