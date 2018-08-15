Colton Shaver approaches his recent move into the leadoff spot on the Quad-Cities lineup card the same way he approaches everything else in baseball.
The River Bandits infielder shows up every day ready to make it work.
"I’ve never batted leadoff before in my life, but I’m going to do anything I can to make it work for me," Shaver said. "If nothing else, I know I’m going to get a fastball at some point in my at-bat now, and I don’t have any problem with that."
Neither does Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey, who didn’t really know what to expect when he shifted the 6-foot-1, 271-pound Shaver into the top slot in the River Bandits batting order.
"Initially, I was just looking to shake things up a bit, and a couple of games in I almost moved him back down a couple of spots, but he keeps hitting home runs," Storey said. "Right now, I’m not messing with a good thing."
Shaver has collected five of his team-leading 15 homers this season in the River Bandits’ last nine games.
"I feel like I’m seeing the ball well and have decent at-bats right now," Shaver said.
Storey didn’t give Shaver any warning about his sudden jump in the batting order, just throwing him out there much like he did late in the first half of the season when he shifted the starting catcher into the leadoff spot.
Quad-Cities responded by climbing to the top of the standings and claiming a first-half title by winning eight of its final nine games of the half.
"Sometimes, things just work out," Storey said. "Shaver’s not exactly the prototypical leadoff guy, but he’s doing some good things there and in a lot of ways for us."
Shaver welcomes the chance to make things work wherever he is needed for Quad-Cities.
"All I want is an opportunity," he said. "I’m going to give it my best every single day. That’s my approach — make the most of today and then move forward from there."
A 39th-round selection of the Astros in the 2017 draft out of BYU, the Riverton, Utah, native is currently batting .227 through 89 games since joining Quad-Cities from extended spring training on April 25.
He hit .215 a year ago while splitting time between a pair of Houston’s short-season affiliates, Greeneville and Tri-City.
His energies since signing with the Astros have been centered on defense after being utilized primarily as a designated hitter at the collegiate level, swatting 36 home runs over three seasons at BYU and earning all-West Coast Conference honors following both his sophomore and junior seasons.
In between, Shaver led the summer Cape Cod League with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 2016.
He has seen action at first, third and, for the first time, occasionally second base during the current Midwest League season.
"I feel like that has been a good experience for me. It’s giving me a chance to learn how defend at multiple positions, and it’s giving me a chance to be in the lineup on a pretty regular basis," Shaver said.
Shaver played in every game BYU scheduled during his three years in college as well.
Now sporting a full beard he could have never grown in college, he found the close-to-home experience there to be a perfect environment to learn.
"For a 20-year-old baseball player, it was a great situation to be in a program where the focus was on all the right things," Shaver said.
"It helped me set my priorities in my personal life and put me in a spot where I am now. I’m able to concentrate on the game and ways that I can improve my play. Baseball is my priority."
With around one month left in the season, the approach remains the same for Shaver as it was when he arrived at spring training in early March.
"I’m still looking at things day-to-day, doing what I can to keep pushing forward with the idea of leaving the ballpark better every night than when I showed up in the morning," Shaver said. "I want to finish this year the best I can and make that next at-bat the best one I’ve had. That’s the way I look at it."
No matter where he is listed in the lineup, Shaver said that view won’t change.
"There’s only so much in this game that you can control," he said. "My idea is to keep looking forward, keep working and putting in the extra work it takes to become the best player I can be. That won’t ever change wherever it leads me."