Nivaldo Rodriguez and Riley Cabral limited the Peoria Chiefs to one unearned run as the Quad-Cities River Bandits grabbed a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
The Bandits won despite getting only four hits, thanks to two home runs and seven walks.
Jeremy Pena got the Bandits' scoring started in the first with a solo home run, the first of the season and just second as a professional for the Astros 2018 third round pick.
They doubled the lead to 2-0 in the third after walks to Marty Costes and Enmanuel Valdez and a wild pitch set up Cesar Salazar's sacrifice fly.
Trey Dawson had his first home run of the year for the Bandits in the fifth inning, and Salazar completed the scoring in the eighth, bringing home Valdez on another sacrifice fly.
Rodriguez (2-1) struck out four in five innings to get the win for the Bandits. Cabral threw four innings of shutout ball for his first save of the season. Neither issued a walk on the night.