Nivaldo Rodriguez and Riley Cabral limited the Peoria Chiefs to one unearned run as the Quad-Cities River Bandits grabbed a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
The Bandits won despite getting only four hits, thanks to two home runs and seven walks.
Jeremy Pena got the Bandits' scoring started in the first with a solo home run, the first of the season and just second as a professional for the Astros 2018 third round pick.
They doubled the lead to 2-0 in the third after walks to Marty Costes and Enmanuel Valdez and a wild pitch set up Cesar Salazar's sacrifice fly.
Trey Dawson had his first home run of the year for the Bandits in the fifth inning, and Salazar completed the scoring in the eighth, bringing home Valdez on another sacrifice fly.
Rodriguez (2-1) struck out four in five innings to get the win for the Bandits. Cabral threw four innings of shutout ball for his first save of the season. Neither issued a walk on the night.
Beloit tops Clinton
Starting pitcher George Soriano did not allow a Beloit baserunner until the seventh inning Wednesday but took the loss in Clinton's 2-0 Midwest League setback at LumberKings Stadium.
The only three hits the Snappers mustered in the series finale came in the top of the seventh, including a two-run double by Logan Farrar off of reliever Nathan Alexander that decided the game.
Soriano struck out five batters before surrendering a leadoff single to Lester Madden and walking Cobie Vance to open the seventh. Madden was thrown out attempting to steal third before a single by Payton Squier put runners on the corners and ended Soriano's start.
Farrar's hit came before the LumberKings put together their biggest scoring threat in the bottom of the seventh.
Bubba Hollins opened the inning with a single, the second of Clinton's two hits in the game. Walks to Jerar Encarnacion and Sean Reynolds loaded the bases, but Wandisson Charles struck out the next three batters he faced to preserve the Snappers' shutout.