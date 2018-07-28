A trio of early inning extra base hits and some stellar pitching carried the Quad-Cities River Bandits to a 3-2 series-opening win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night.
Bandits starter Bryan Abreu (2-0) struck out 11 through his five innings of work, allowing two runs, one earned, before giving way to Chad Donato, who threw four innings of shutout, one-hit baseball to get the save, his second on the season.
All three of the Bandits' extra base hits Saturday came in the first three innings, and those were the only ones they needed.
Miguelangel Sierra doubled with one out in the second inning and then came around to score on a Logan Mattix single to stake the Bandits to a 1-0 lead.
The Kernels tied it in the bottom half of the inning when Jacob Pearson scored on a Trey Cabbage single, but the Bandits struck back quickly in the top of the third.
Marty Costes led off the inning with a triple and scored on a Seth Beer groundout. The next batter, David Hensley promptly gave Q-C its third and final run with a solo homer, his second of the season.
An error by Bandits first baseman Scott Schreiber allowed a run to score in the fourth, but that was all Cedar Rapids could muster.