Bandits' slide reaches seven

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Three swings of the bat drove in the only five runs the Quad Cities River Bandits mustered while being swept in a doubleheader Saturday at Wisconsin.

The Timber Rattlers handed the River Bandits 7-3 and 5-2 Midwest League losses at Neuroscience Group Field, extending Quad Cities' losing streak to seven games.

Cam Williams belted a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning in the opener to account for all of the River Bandits' runs while Morgan McCullough and Luca Tresh hit solo homers in the nightcap.

Quad Cities struggled to get anything going against Wisconsin starter Antoine Kelly in the first game.

The second round pick of the Brewers in the 2019 draft surrendered just one hit in five scoreless innings, a game-opening single by Tyler Tolbert. The left hander struck out seven betters, but did walk four.

Wisconsin had opened a 5-0 lead before Robbie Baker entered the game to compete the four-hit victory, breaking the game open with a three-run third inning that ended the start for the River Bandits' Tyson Guerrero.

Quad Cities trailed 7-0 when Williams belted his third home run of the season to center, a hit that came after Kale Emshoff reached on a fielding error and Juan Carlos Negret singled.

The River Bandits scored first for the first time in five games in the six-game series when Morgan McCullough swatted a one-out homer to left in the top of the third inning.

The 1-0 lead didn't last as Wisconsin scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning off of Quad Cities starter Anderson Paulino.

After needing just 49 pitches to work through four scoreless innings, Paulino gave up five consecutive hits to open the fifth and suffer his third loss in as many decisions.

Back-to-back doubles by Tristan Peters and Yeison Coca each drove in runs to move the Timber Rattlers ahead to stay.

Tresh hit his second home run of the season with one out in the sixth on a hit to left.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0