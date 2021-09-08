Bandits slug way to division title

Maikel Garcia and Gavin Stupienski left no doubt.
Garcia swatted a two-run home run in the fifth inning and Stupienski followed with a grand slam in the sixth Wednesday to send the Quad Cities River Bandits on their way to a 9-3 rout of Peoria at Modern Woodmen Park.
With the win, Quad Cities clinched the West Division title in the High A Central League and assured itself of the top seed and home-field advantage for the best-of-five league championship series that begins on Sept. 21.
The River Bandits would host the third and, if necessary, fourth and fifth games of postseason play beginning on Friday, Sept. 24.
“We had a little champagne shower, celebrated a bit and now we go back to work to keep the momentum going into the playoffs,’’ Stupienski said. “We’ll keep preparing each day like we have all year.’’
Quad Cities, which had clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday, led 2-1 before Garcia and Stupienski added to the River Bandits’ collection of home runs that now numbers 136 during a 71-37 season.
“All year, the guys have kept swinging the bats and it has been everybody,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. “Everybody has had a hand in it. In Stupienski, here’s a guy who was signed out of independent ball and here he is, giving us quality at-bats and making it hard for me to keep him out of the lineup.’’
It was all part of a collaborative effort by Quad Cities, starting with a strong relief effort by Mitch Ellis.
The right-hander entered the game one batter into the second inning after River Bandits starting pitcher Anderson Paulino exited after being struck in the elbow by a batted ball.
Ellis gave Quad Cities 3.2 innings of work following a quick warm-up, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five Chiefs.
He exited with a 2-1 lead after the River Bandits scored the game’s first two runs on a pair of two-out hits in the bottom of the third.
“What Ellis gave us was huge,’’ Widger said. “He came in and did a great job and guys who backed him up delivered as well.’’
Caden Monke and Will Klein followed by limiting Peoria to two hits over the final 4.1 innings, including a two-run homer by Zade Richardson with two outs in the top of the ninth.
Garcia put Quad Cities on the board with a triple that sailed over the head of Matt Chamberlain in center and scored Eric Cole, who had reached on a leadoff single.
Michael Massey followed with a ball that was ruled a ground-rule double after it hit off the top of netting that sits in front of a video board on the right field fence.
The Chiefs cut the River Bandits lead in half in the fifth when Thomas Francisco scored as Masyn Winn hit into a double play with the bases loaded.
Garcia’s third home run of the season didn’t leave anything to chance, following the same path as Massey’s deep ball but landing on a picnic deck to bring home a pair of runs.
Quad Cities loaded the bases to open the sixth but it didn’t stay that way for long.
Cole drove home a run with a single to left before Stupienski cleared the batter’s eye in center field with a 427-foot blast that left the bat at 104 miles per hour.
His fourth home run of the season gave the River Bandits an eight-run lead that like Stupienski’s hit left no doubt.
“It felt good to put a good swing on the ball,’’ Stupienski said. “That’s what this team has been about all season, from guys like Massey who has led the way to (Garcia) taking one out tonight. It’s been a team thing.’’