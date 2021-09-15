Bandits smash homer record in rout

He had a little help, but Nick Loftin rewrote the Quad Cities baseball record book Wednesday night.

When Loftin deposited a sixth-inning pitch over left field fence at Modern Woodmen Park, he recorded a franchise record-setting 140th home run of the season for the River Bandits.

The two-run blast was third of four homers in the game for the 62-year-old Quad Cities franchise in a 12-4 rout of South Bend and it left no doubt off the bat in a game which saw the River Bandits score runs in seven of the eight innings they batted in.

Loftin said he got the pitch he was looking for from Cubs reliever Dalton Stambaugh.

“He hung a change-up middle-in. I remembered from my previous at-bats against him that I saw a lot of change-ups so I was looking to make something happen," said Loftin, whose 10th home run of the season was part of his 3-for-5 game at the plate.

It followed a three-run blast by Tyler Tolbert in the third inning and a record-tying solo shot by John Rave in the fourth.

"Homers can change a game with one swing of the bat and this team has had a lot of guys who are capable, going back to Vinnie (Pasquantino) at the start of the year and (Michael) Massey all season," Loftin said.