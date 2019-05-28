Thunderstorms prompted the postponement of Tuesday’s Quad-Cities River Bandits game against Beloit.
The Midwest League game, the first meeting of the season between the Astros and Athletics affiliates, is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 p.m. today at Modern Woodmen Park.
Jose Bravo and Jayson Schroeder are scheduled to take the mound for Quad-Cities. Bravo, who has already pitched for all four of Houston's full-season clubs this season, will be making his third start with the River Bandits while Schroeder will be making his first start of the year. The Astros' second-round draft pick in 2018, Schroeder made a relief appearance for Quad-Cities last week at Kane County in his first outing of the season.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game may exchange them for tickets to any remaining River Bandits regular-season home game in 2019.
Quad-Cities did make a roster move prior to the scheduled start of Tuesday’s game.
Outfielder Carlos Machado rejoined the River Bandits from extended spring training.
Machado appeared in two games for Quad-Cities when it was hosting Lansing in Iowa City earlier this month. He went 3-for-8 with a pair of runs driven in against the Lugnuts.
Machado takes the spot of outfielder Jonathan Lacroix on the River Bandits roster. Lacroix, hitting .218 through 41 games, was placed on the seven-day injured list.
Wisconsin 7, Clinton 1: The Timber Rattlers reeled off six runs, four earned, in the second inning off LumberKings starter Alberto Guerroro on the way to a Midwest League victory Tuesday in Appleton, Wis.
Clinton didn’t get on the scoreboard until the top of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Sean Reynolds that scored Davis Bradshaw.
Clinton's Vallimont honored: Following two dominant starts, Clinton pitcher Chris Vallimont was named Tuesday as the Midwest League pitcher of the week.
Vallimont gave up one hit and one unearned run over 13 innings of work in starts against Beloit and Burlington last week, striking out 18 batters and walking three while going 1-0 for the LumberKings.
A fifth-round pick of the Marlins in 2018 from Erie, Pennsylvania, Vallimont carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his start at Beloit. He walked a pair of batters in his final inning on the mound against the Snappers in a seven-inning start.
He retired the first 12 batters he faced Sunday against Burlington, giving up one hit during a six-inning start.