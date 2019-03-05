He’s earned a World Series ring because of his work with Houston Astros prospects playing for the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Thursday, he will share innovative portable diagnostic technology with all training and medical personnel in the Astros organization.
Dr. Jose Armendariz, CAQSM, a non-operative sports medicine specialist with Genesis Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, will be making a presentation to all members of Houston’s medical and training staff at the Astros’ spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida.
His seminar will focus on the use of musculoskeletal ultrasound to provide rapid evaluations of injuries, allowing determinations to be made in this instance in a ballpark training room as to whether an athlete can return to action or if the injury is more serious and the athlete should be withheld from the rest of competition.
“It’s something that is unique to the Quad-Cities and not readily available elsewhere at this time,’’ Armendariz said. “In the seminar, we will talk with the athletic trainers about its usage and how it can help them do their jobs.’’
Genesis physical therapists are the first in the Quad-Cities to have this technology at their disposal as part of their daily practice.
Armendariz has worked with Astros’ personnel as part of the River Bandits’ medical team for the past two seasons.
He was presented a World Series ring following Houston’s 2017 championship season for his work with players competing for the Midwest League club.
Armendariz sees many potential benefits to the technology in helping diagnose the severity of injuries that occur both during players’ pregame early work and during actual games.
The musculoskeletal ultrasound works through a smartphone application and a hand-held transducer, allowing physicians to connect the device to a tablet or phone and begin the scan without needing to transport the athlete to a location where ultrasound equipment is available.
He explains the ultrasound looks under the skin, analyzing soft tissue.
It has the ability to detect muscle and tendon tears or gauge if the situation may be tendinitis as opposed to a tear.
“It can all be done in the training room at the ballpark and it provides a much more efficient response. Everything can be done without a trip to the hospital. If all goes well, it’s possible for the athlete to continue to play,’’ Armendariz said.
“It’s great technology and in this case, the portable nature of it allows an athletic trainer to utilize it if the team is at home or on the road.’’