Baseball is full of weird statistics.

The Quad Cities River Bandits are experiencing one of their own.

The Bandits split a doubleheader with the Cedar Rapids Kernels Thursday, falling 4-2 in the nightcap after winning the first game 3-0.

So far this season, the Bandits are 12-2 when they score first, and an incredible 0-16 when their opponent scores first.

“It is weird, I don’t know if you can really put a finger on it,” Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “Obviously, teams that score first, and then actually add on to the lead later in the game do well. We’ve lost a lot of close games late, been walked off on the road a few times, we’ve had some opportunities in extra innings on the road where we didn’t score in the top of the 10th and then they ended up pushing one across so I think that has something to do with it.”

Javier Vaz fell victim to the 7-inning doubleheader in the opener, going 3-for-3 with a single, triple and home run, but never got a chance to complete the cycle with the Bandits not batting in the bottom of the seventh inning. He was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener, but did see his 12-game hit streak end in the nightcap as he went 0-for-4.

“He’s been giving us a great spark at the top of the lineup,” Conrad said. “He came up and had a little setback with a concussion, we missed him when he was out, but right when he came back, he picked up right where he started.”

In the opener, Vaz ripped a 1-1 pitch in the first inning over the right field fence and into the still-high Mississippi River to put the Bandits up 1-0. After Quad Cities loaded the bases with no outs to start the third inning, Vaz jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat, sending it just over the glove of a leaping Jose Salas at second base to up the Bandit lead to 2-0.

In the fifth, Vaz hit another deep ball to right field that ricocheted off the wall for a triple, which was followed up by a triple from Wallace to score Vaz and put the Bandits up 3-0.

That was plenty for Quad Cities starter William Fleming, who had his best outing of the season. Fleming pitched 5⅓ innings, striking out five and scattering four hits, and didn’t allow a run for the first time all season, though that was thanks to Anderson Paulino.

After Fleming gave up a one-out single and double in the sixth inning, he was lifted for Paulino, who walked the bases loaded, but responded with a pair of strikeouts to end the inning and keep Fleming’s line clean.

Paulino closed out the game with four total strikeouts to earn the save.

Fleming’s night is the continuation of a strong May for the 24-year-old pitcher. He entered the month with a 5.60 ERA but has only allowed one run in two May starts to lower his ERA to 3.86.

“I think his command, doing some work in his sides, in his bullpens, getting a little more feel and getting back in the strike zone really,” Conrad said of Fleming. “Not trying to overthrow anything, just getting back in the zone and throwing strikes.”

The nightcap kicked off in rocky fashion for Bandits starter Eric Cerantola, who walked two batters and hit two batters in the first inning as Cedar Rapids jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

The Bandits answered back with a run in the second inning on an RBI double from Paxton Wallace, set up by a walk and a pair of stolen bases by River Town.

But Cerantola again lost control in the third inning, adding another walk, another hit batter, and a wild pitch to his line.

He was relieved with a pair of runners on for Luis Barroso, who gave up an RBI double to Jose Salas and a sacrifice fly RBI to Jeferson Morales to give Cedar Rapids a 4-1 lead, with all four runs charged to Cerantola.

“He’s been struggling with some stuff to start the year,” Conrad said. “Coming off an injury from last year, he’s still trying to get his delivery right. For a lot of these guys, it’s still early in the season. He’s got really good stuff as well so once he gets that delivery down and gets back in the strike zone, he’s going to be another really good pitcher for us.”

The Bandits got a run back in the sixth inning as River Town led off the frame with a triple and came around to score on a ground ball from Kale Emshoff. But the Bandits didn’t capitalize on enough chances in the nightcap, leaving eight runners on base.

“Pretty much the name of the game every year, pitching, defense and timely hitting,” Conrad said. “You leave some guys out there in those spots, can’t come through there, it’s going to come back to get you.”