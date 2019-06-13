The River Bandits rallied for six runs in the third inning and Quad-Cities captured the second game of a Thursday doubleheader 8-6 at Beloit.
The Snappers won the first game 2-0.
In the nightcap, Beloit struck first, scoring four runs in the second inning off Bandits starter R.J. Freure.
The Bandits responded in the third. Orlando Marquez led off with a double and scored on Michael Wielansky's single.
After a walk to Ross Adolph, a pair of groundouts threatened to short-circuit the rally. However, Alex McKenna's single scored two and after a walk and a single, David Hensley's double cleared the bases to make the score 6-4.
Adolph added a solo home run in the fourth and Jeremy Pena an RBI single in the sixth to complete the Q-C scoring.
In Game 1, the Bandits struggled to get any offense going against Beloit starter Rafael Kelly, who surrendered just three singles and no walks in six innings of work.
A pair of solo home runs by the Snappers' Anthony Churlin and Devin Foyle off Q-C starter Cody Deason (3-3) supplied all of the scoring.
Guerrero leads LumberKings
Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero threw six shutout innings to propel the LumberKings to a 3-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs in Clinton on Thursday.
Guerrero (3-1) struck out eight in lowering his season ERA to 2.15.
Clinton got all of its runs in the sixth. J.D. Osborne led off with a walk and Jerar Encarnacion followed with a single.
After a Sean Reynolds strikout, Bubba Hollins doubled home Osborne. Davis Bradshaw plated Encarnacion on a bunt single, and Hollins scored on a wild pitch to give Clinton all the runs it would need.
Three consecutive one-out walks by LumberKings reliever Alex Vesia while leading 3-0 in the ninth gave the Chiefs some life, but Vesia induced an RBI groundout from Delvin Perez and Nathan Alexander got Cardinals top prospect Nolan Gorman to fly out to end the game.