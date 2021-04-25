Bandits staff blends youth, experience

When the Quad Cities River Bandits take the field for the first time as a Kansas City Royals affiliate one week from Tuesday, they will do so with a unique blend of coaches.

The Royals have assigned some of the organization’s top young coaching talent and some of the most experienced minds in the organization to their High-A Central team.

That’s no accident.

J.J. Picollo, now in his sixth season as Kansas City’s vice president and assistant general manager of player personnel, likes the make-up of the organization’s coaching staff.

“I feel like we have a great blend of experience with some good, younger coaches who are going to be working in baseball for many, many years. They will all bring unique perspectives,’’ Picollo said. “I love the Quad Cities staff and the mix of coaches that will be working with our players there this season.’’

Manager Chris Widger guided the Royals’ Appalachian League affiliate in Burlington, N.C., to a spot in the league championship series in 2019 and was ticketed to manage Kansas City’s high-A club at Wilmington, Del., a year ago before the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.