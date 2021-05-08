Bandits start quickly, win third straight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Seuly Matias provided Quad Cities starter Grant Gambrell with all the offense he needed before the River Bandits right hander ever threw a pitch Saturday.

Matias drove home a pair of runs with a first-inning triple and Gambrell surrendered just one hit during a five-inning start as Quad Cities won a 5-1 game at Four Winds Field.

The victory was the third straight for the River Bandits following a pair of losses to open the season in the High-A Central League. Quad Cities completes its six-game series at South Bend today.

Matias, who later doubled, drove an 0-2 pitch from Cubs starter Ryan Jensen into center to make Chicago's first-round choice in the 2019 draft pay for some early control problems.

Jensen walked John Rave to open the game and then hit Nick Loftin with a 3-2 pitch.

After Vinnie Pasquantino grounded into a force out, Matias put Quad Cities on the board with the two-run triple.

Rave and Pasquantino would double the River Bandits lead in the third inning, each hitting solo home runs to give Gambrell a 4-0 lead to work with in his first outing of the season.