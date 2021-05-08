Bandits start quickly, win third straight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Seuly Matias provided Quad Cities starter Grant Gambrell with all the offense he needed before the River Bandits right hander ever threw a pitch Saturday.
Matias drove home a pair of runs with a first-inning triple and Gambrell surrendered just one hit during a five-inning start as Quad Cities won a 5-1 game at Four Winds Field.
The victory was the third straight for the River Bandits following a pair of losses to open the season in the High-A Central League. Quad Cities completes its six-game series at South Bend today.
Matias, who later doubled, drove an 0-2 pitch from Cubs starter Ryan Jensen into center to make Chicago's first-round choice in the 2019 draft pay for some early control problems.
Jensen walked John Rave to open the game and then hit Nick Loftin with a 3-2 pitch.
After Vinnie Pasquantino grounded into a force out, Matias put Quad Cities on the board with the two-run triple.
Rave and Pasquantino would double the River Bandits lead in the third inning, each hitting solo home runs to give Gambrell a 4-0 lead to work with in his first outing of the season.
He allowed only two base runners in his five innings of work, issuing a two-out walk in the first and giving up a two-out single to Delvin Zinn in the bottom of the third.
Gambrell, Will Klein and Garrett Davila combined on the three-hit victory, with Davila allowing one hit and striking out three batters to earn a three-inning save.
Pasquantino followed his second home run of the season by singling to open the River Bandits' sixth and scoring on an Eric Cole single to extend the Quad Cities lead to 5-0.
South Bend scored its run in the bottom half of the inning when Reivaj Garcia scored on a Cam Balego groundout after reaching on the first of four walks Klein issued in the inning.