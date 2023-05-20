GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — In the span of three innings, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers erased a multi-run deficit and trailed by one on Saturday afternoon.

Wander Aries and Luis Barroso made sure a potential six-game series sweep by the Quad Cities River Bandits was still intact.

Aries responded after a two-run home run off the bat of Jose Acosta in the bottom of the seventh by getting out of the inning, pitching a scoreless eighth then handing the ball off to Barroso for a 1-2-3 ninth and preserving a Bandits 5-4 victory at Fox Cities Stadium.

It marks the fifth straight win for Quad Cities (17-21) and has them a day away from its first clean 6-0 mark in a series in the early going of the Midwest League season.

It didn't come without some obstacles.

Aries' first at-bat was a swinging strikeout by Wisconsin's Alex Hall, but it went away from Quad Cities catcher Carter Jensen and allowed Hall to reach first base. Acosta proceeded with a homer to center field.

Aries settled in and got a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and rally. The Timber Rattlers got a two-out single from Eduardo Garcia, but Aries struck out Eduarqui Fernandez to get out of the frame.

Quad Cities trailed 1-0 after the first full inning, then tallied three runs in the top of the second all with two outs to lead for good.

Enrique Valdez drove in Jensen with an RBI single up the middle and River Town poked a two-run base hit that plated Valdez and Javier Vaz for a 3-1 lead.

The Bandits added a run in the third on Kale Emshoff's third home run of the season and a wild pitch from Wisconsin starter Russell Smith put them up by four.

Quad Cities starter Tyson Guerrero tossed four innings and struck out nine batters. Parker Ham came on in relief and nabbed his second victory of the season in two innings of work and allowing just one walk.

Jensen drew three walks as part of 10 total by the Bandits.