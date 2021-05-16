Bandits stay hot, rally past Kernels

"I feel like for the most part we were able to do that.’’

Pasquantino followed his no-doubt blast to right in the leadoff situation in the fourth inning by hitting a low fly ball to right two innings later.

Cedar Rapids had regained a 2-1 lead on a Michael Helman single in the top half of sixth before the River Bandits’ Jeison Guzman singled and Nick Loftin walked to open the home half of the inning.

Both advanced on a flyout by Massey before the Kernels’ Trey Cabbage chased down Pasquantino’s mid-depth fly ball in right.

Quad Cities had a contact play on at the time, forcing Guzman to retreat back to third base. Loftin had tagged as well, taking off toward third.

Both River Bandits found themselves in rundowns with Guzman first eluding an attempted tag at third base and then sliding safely under a tag try at home to tie the game at 2-2.

Pasquantino said it "seemed like every guy on the field was in the middle of the play, including the right fielder.''

Widger said it should be a learning situation for the River Bandits.