Bandits stay hot, rally past Kernels

As he watched his team find another way to win Sunday, Quad Cities River Bandits manager Chris Widger couldn’t help but think about the possibilities.
“We’re figuring out ways to get it done, which is great, but I don’t feel like we’re swinging the bats particularly well,’’ Widger said. “We’re scoring enough runs to win, but we can play better and we will.’’
Quad Cities collected just five hits in its series finale against Cedar Rapids, but edged the Kernels 3-2 at Modern Woodmen Park to win for the eighth time in its last nine games.
The River Bandits scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to record another come-from-behind High-A Central League win and Vinnie Pasquantino was involved in each.
Pasquantino’s fourth home run of the season opened the Quad Cities half of the fifth inning, answering a solo shot by the Kernels’ Gabe Snyder that had given Cedar Rapids a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
A little havoc on the bases following a ball off the bat of Pasquantino allowed the River Bandits to trade runs with the Kernels in the sixth inning and in the eighth, a single by Pasquantino positioned Michael Massey to score the game-deciding run on a wild pitch.
“It’s been interesting playing teams six times in a row," Pasquantino said. "You feel like you get to know every pitcher on their staff, so you have to develop a plan and then execute it.
"I feel like for the most part we were able to do that.’’
Pasquantino followed his no-doubt blast to right in the leadoff situation in the fourth inning by hitting a low fly ball to right two innings later.
Cedar Rapids had regained a 2-1 lead on a Michael Helman single in the top half of sixth before the River Bandits’ Jeison Guzman singled and Nick Loftin walked to open the home half of the inning.
Both advanced on a flyout by Massey before the Kernels’ Trey Cabbage chased down Pasquantino’s mid-depth fly ball in right.
Quad Cities had a contact play on at the time, forcing Guzman to retreat back to third base. Loftin had tagged as well, taking off toward third.
Both River Bandits found themselves in rundowns with Guzman first eluding an attempted tag at third base and then sliding safely under a tag try at home to tie the game at 2-2.
Pasquantino said it "seemed like every guy on the field was in the middle of the play, including the right fielder.''
Widger said it should be a learning situation for the River Bandits.
“The baserunner in that situation is supposed to take an extra step when the contact play is on, but in this case he took two or three steps and things got interesting,’’ Widger said. “Next time, take the one step, tag up and score. But, this is ‘A ball’ and he’ll learn.’’
Execution helped the River Bandits then score the game winner in the eighth after Massey had reached on a one-out single.
Pasquantino moved him to third with a single to right center, putting him in a spot to score on a wild pitch by Kernels reliever Jon Olsen.
“Ultimately in that situation, I’m doing what I can to move the runner and not get an out and it worked the way it is supposed to,’’ Pasquantino said. “He got to third and was able to get home on the pitch that got away.’’
River Bandits reliever Jonah Dipoto didn’t give the Kernels anything to work with to earn his first victory of the season.
Dipoto walked the first batter he faced, but retired the next nine including six by strikeout to finish off a 15-strikeout effort by a collection of three Quad Cities pitchers.
Angel Zerpa set the tone, striking out seven and walking one while scattering four hits during a five-inning start.
“Zerpa is one of those guys who wants to go nine innings every single game, loves to compete, and he came out strong again,’’ Widger said. “He never likes coming out of a game.’’