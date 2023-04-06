Walking into Modern Woodmen Park this season, it won’t take a lot of thought to guess which major-league team the Quad Cities River Bandits are affiliated with.

Kansas City Royals blue has become the predominant color of choice for the décor at the Midwest League ballpark, a reflection of the growing third-year relationship between the Quad Cities club and its parent organization.

“The reds, golds and blacks of the past have been replaced and the ballpark looks great,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “We’re proud of our association with the Royals and we want everybody to know that we are a proud part of the Royals family.’’

That extends to the colors used on the team’s new home uniforms, now featuring a blue script “Bandits” across the front along with gold numbers and a Kansas City Royals logo on the right sleeve.

More options with the new color scheme can be found in the River Bandits team store at Modern Woodmen Park.

Work to bring the ballpark into compliance with new Major League Baseball standards, something that was a work in progress at the start of the 2022 season, has been completed including the installation of a players-only parking lot located adjacent to the home clubhouse facilities underneath the stadium structure.

Paul Kleinhans-Schulz, a sixth-year Quad Cities staff member now working his first season as the team’s general manager, said Royals blue is featured on a number of items the River Bandits have in stock this season.

He said supply chain issues that limited availability of some items a year ago have improved.

“We’re fully stocked and ready to go,’’ Kleinhans-Schulz said. “Things in a lot of ways are getting back to the way they had been prior to the pandemic and we’re preparing for a great season at the ballpark.’’

That extends to a promotional schedule Heller calls the best the team has put together.

In addition to a wide variety of giveaways including for the first time since 2019 bobbleheads featuring four former River Bandits players, the schedule features a number of weekly promotions.

On Tuesdays, free t-shirts and discounted tickets are available weekly.

Discounted beverages follow on Wednesdays and Thursdays, including a pint glass giveaway each Thurssday.

Fireworks occur after every Friday home game, premium giveaways are scheduled for Saturdays and Copa Family Day including free Ferris Wheel and carousel rides will be a Sunday summertime staple.

“There’s something for everyone,’’ Heller said.

After a 54-78 record last season, Heller expects that to include a return to winning baseball more like the league championship Quad Cities won in 2021 during a 77-41 season.

“The Royals have put together a great roster with an influx of talented players and I feel like we have a chance to become the only Midwest League team to ever win five championships in 12 seasons,’’ Heller said. “I’m excited about the team and the possibilities.’’