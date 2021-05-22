Bandits strike early and Zerpa dominates

PEORIA — It didn’t take long for the Quad Cities River Bandits to jump on Peoria pitching for a bunch of runs Saturday night.

And they didn’t need many with the way Angel Zerpa was throwing the ball.

The High A Central Western Division-leading Bandits broke loose for five runs in the top of the first and rode the pitching of Zerpa and two other hurlers the rest of the way to an 8-0 victory over the Chiefs at Dozer Park.

Zerpa struck out the first six Peoria batters he faced and ended up fanning nine in five innings of work. He allowed only two hits and did not walk anyone. He now has 30 strikeouts in 19.2 innings this season.

Garrett Davila followed with three scoreless inning in which he allowed one hit and struck out five.

The Bandits’ five-run first began with Eric Cole and Nick Loftin both drawing walks against Peoria starter Nathanael Heredia.

Nathan Eaton reached on a bunt single, Vinnie Pasquantino drove across one run with an infield grounder and after Tyler Gentry struck out, Logan Porter stroked a two-run single to knock Heredia out of the game.

Jimmy Govern and Paul Mondesi followed with singles to load the bases, and Tucker Bradley plated two more runs with a double.