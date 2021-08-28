Bandits strike early, often to rout Rattlers

The 100th game of the season proved to be quite a bash Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Looking like many of the games that preceded it, the High-A Central League’s top-hitting team bashed the ball over the park in a 12-0 rout of Wisconsin in front of a crowd of 5,231.
Fans watched Quad Cities win for the 30th time while homering at least twice and a group of three pitchers combine on the team’s fourth shutout of the season in an error-free effort which resulted in a fourth straight victory over the Timber Rattlers.
"When you put things together like that, this game is a good time," River Bandits infielder Nick Loftin said. "Anthony (Veneziano, the Quad Cities’ starting pitcher) did his thing, threw strikes, the defense backed him up and we got to work with the bats."
Quad Cities scored early and often while matching its second-largest winning margin of a 67-33 season.
The River Bandits scored multiple runs in four of the first six innings of the rout, setting the tone with three early-innings extra-base hits.
A two-run home run by Loftin in the first inning, a two-run homer by John Rave during a four-run second and a triple in the fifth by Maikel Garcia that cleared loaded bases sent Quad Cities on its way to a 10-0 lead.
As was the case in Friday’s 8-6 walk-off win over the Timber Rattlers that saw the River Bandits make the most of 10 walks, Wisconsin pitchers struggled to command the strike zone again Saturday.
Four of the first 10 Quad Cities baserunners to score reached on one of the eight walks issued by the Timber Rattlers.
The River Bandits finished with 12 hits in the game, the last two coming off of Wisconsin infielder Chad McClanahan, who was brought in to work a scoreless eighth inning.
"These guys feed off of each other and going back to (Friday) night and Will Hancock’s walk-off (homer), those things matter," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. "They give everybody confidence and up and down the order, we have confidence in all of these guys."
Loftin’s ninth home run of the season followed the first of Garcia’s two hits in the game, a leadoff single.
Rave’s 12th homer followed Loftin’s in clearing the fence in left and it came after a balk and a single by Loftin each brought a run home in the second inning.
The first of two sacrifice flies by Eric Cole extended the River Bandits’ lead to 7-0 after three innings.
After a scoreless fourth, Garcia emptied loaded bases in the fifth by driving a triple beyond the reach of Joe Gray Jr. in right center.
Quad Cities topped 10 runs in a game for the 12th time this season in the sixth, adding to its double-digit advantage on a run-scoring single by Nathan Eaton and a sacrifice fly by Cole.
"We’ve been scoring a decent number of runs all season but this is the time of year when you want to get it together and see where you can end," Loftin said.
The quick Quad Cities start offensively was complemented by a strong five-inning start on the mound by Veneziano.
The River Bandits’ left-hander scattered two hits over five shutout innings of work to earn his sixth victory in 10 decisions this season, striking out four batters during a walk-free outing.
"Anthony for the past month or so has been pitching as well as anybody in our rotation," Widger said. "He’s throwing strikes and when our guys know he’s going to be going that day, they feel like we’ve got a great chance to win the game."
Veneziano retired 11 consecutive batters after the Timber Rattlers put runners on second and third base before the game’s first out was recorded.
Joey Wiemer was hit by a pitch and Felix Valerio doubled before Veneziano sat down the next three batters to work out of the first-inning jam.
Patrick Smith and Nathan Webb finished off the four-hit win that saw Quad Cities pitchers combine to strikeout eight batters while walking three.