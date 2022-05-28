Bandits sweep TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Quad Cities River Bandits accomplished something Saturday they had not done in a month — win a Midwest League series.

Quad Cities swept a doubleheader for the first time all season, taking down Fort Wayne twice, as it secured its first series victory since winning 4-of-6 games against South Bend during the final week of April.

Juan Carlos Negret homered twice and drove home seven runs on three hits as the River Bandits won the opener 11-3 and Herard Gonzalez drove brought four runs home to help complete the sweep with a 6-2 victory at Parkview Field.

Gonzalez swatted a three-run homer in the third inning of the nightcap, erasing a 1-0 lead the TinCaps had opened in the first inning.

After Fort Wayne had pulled within 3-2 on an Olivier Basabe single in the third, Gonzalez and Luca Tresh hit RBI singles in the fifth to extend a lead which reached 6-2 on a run-scoring single by Diego Hernandez in the sixth.

Eric Cerantola, Patrick Halligan and Kasey Kalich combined on the seven-hit victory.

Cerantola, a fifth-round pick of the Royals in 2021 out of Mississippi State, made his Midwest League debut on the mound for Quad Cities and scattered four hits over 3.2 innings.

The River Bandits used the long ball to win the opener, driving home eight of its 11 runs on a collection of four home runs.

Negret hit two of them as part of a 3-for-4 game at the plate which saw him drive in seven runs.

He gave starting pitcher Noah Cameron a 3-0 lead to work with when he belted a three-run homer in the second inning and completed Quad Cities' scoring with a two-run homer in the fifth which extended a 9-0 advantage.

The River Bandits broke the game open with a five-run third inning that included a two-run homer by Dillan Shrum.

Tresh doubled to drive in the first run of the third and Negret followed with with a two-run single before Shrum homered to center.

Tyler Gentry extended the Quad Cities' lead to 9-0 with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Cameron, a seventh-round pick of the Royals in the 2021 draft who struck out 12 batters in a four-inning high-A debut on Sunday at Dayton, struck out seven batters and walked one while allowing four over five innings Saturday.

Quad Cities (18-26) completes its 12-game road trip with a 12:05 p.m. game Sunday against the TinCaps (16-28).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0