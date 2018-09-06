Quad-Cities’ hopes to repeat as Midwest League champions ended Thursday night when a call to the bullpen went unanswered.
River Bandits relievers gave up six runs on seven hits as Peoria finished off a two-game sweep of Quad-Cities in the best-of-three Western Division semifinals by winning a 7-2 decision at Modern Woodmen Park.
The loss ended an 81-61 season for the defending Midwest League champions and marked the first time the River Bandits have been swept out of the postseason in the opening round since Cedar Rapids ended an 88-win season for Quad-Cities in two games in 2015.
"Two tough losses doesn’t define our season," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "We accomplished a lot this season, did a lot of what we set out to do. It’s always tough when it ends."
Peoria pitchers Zach Prendergast, CJ Saylor and Fabian Blanco combined to give up just five hits to the free-swinging River Bandits, who struck out a season-high 17 times.
"The past few games, we just weren’t able to get much going on offense," said Storey, whose team ended the regular season with a pair of 2-1 wins over Peoria before losing the series opener 3-0 on Wednesday.
The Chiefs trailed 2-1 when River Bandits starter Chad Donato exited after five innings because of pitch count, but the Quad-Cities lead didn’t last long.
The first three batters to face reliever Humberto Castellanos singled to start a four-run sixth inning for Peoria, and an inning later, the first four Chiefs who batted against Willy Collado reached base to help Peoria break the game open.
"Chad gave us five quality innings, and the two guys who followed, things didn’t go well, but they have been phenomenal for us all season," Storey said. "We trusted them to be the first guys in from the pen, and in this game, it just didn’t happen."
Both Castellanos and Collado entered the game against the heart of the Chiefs’ batting order, with Castellanos giving up a single to clean-up hitter Yariel Gonzalez in the sixth and Collado walking No. 3 hitter Luken Baker to start the seventh.
Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, tied the game at 2-2 when he scored Gonzalez with a single to right in the sixth.
Andres Luna moved Peoria in front when his single to center scored Dennis Ortega, preceding a base hit and an error on a ball hit by Justin Toerner that left Quad-Cities in a 5-2 hole.
The Chiefs’ margin grew to five runs when two runs crossed when a Gorman grounder rolled between Scott Schreiber’s legs at first.
"We were able to put a couple of innings together against some good pitchers," Peoria manager Chris Swauger said. "They’ve had our number all season, but we found a way to win a couple of games. Sometimes, that’s the way this game works."
Peoria rallied after Quad-Cities opened a 2-1 advantage by pushing two runs across in the bottom of the third inning.
After the Chiefs scored in the top half of the inning on a single by Baker, the River Bandits opened their half of the third with two of the three hits they mustered through six innings.
Marty Costes followed a leadoff single by Trey Dawson with a gap-splitting double to left center to tie the game.
Quad-Cities opened a 2-1 edge later in the inning when Gonzalez at first committed his third error of the game, rushing a throw that sailed past the bag and allowed Chandler Taylor to reach on a grounder.
The River Bandits, led by a pair of hits from Dawson, didn’t move another runner beyond first base until Alex McKenna doubled with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
"Tough way to end," Storey said. "The runs were hard to come by, and they helped us out with that. We just didn’t do enough with the bats, and that can be a hard way to play."