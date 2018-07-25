In his first month of professional baseball, Chandler Taylor has discovered settling into a routine off the field is helping him compete on the field.
The results are reflected in the .412 batting average the Quad-Cities River Bandits outfielder has put together over his last 10 games, a number that vastly different compared to where the Astros’ 10th-round selection in this year’s draft started.
Taylor’s batting average has been on the rise rapidly over the past three weeks, growing from .132 on July 7 to the .242 average he carried into Wednesday night’s Midwest League game at Burlington.
"I think I’ve settled into a routine that is giving me a chance to compete," Taylor said. "The last two-and-a-half weeks, things have started to feel good. I’m comfortable at the plate, and I’m competing the way I know I’m capable of competing."
It took Taylor some time to find that comfort level as he adjusted to the pro game following an all-Southeastern Conference career at Alabama.
For him, the adjustment extended beyond getting accustomed to rigors of a schedule that included daily early work on the field before playing games six or seven days each week.
"It was more about figuring out how it all fit together off the field," Taylor said. "It was making sure that I was getting the right amount of sleep and making sure that the hours when I got that sleep were right so I was in the best possible position to compete."
Taylor found benefits in unwinding a bit at home with some video game time before calling it day, but he also had to figure out just how much time was the right amount of time.
"Everybody’s body is a little different, and you have to be able to read and understand what is best for you," Taylor said. "Getting into a routine off the field took some time to figure out, but I feel like I’m at that point now."
Dissecting that is putting Taylor where he needs to be when he steps on the field each day.
River Bandits manager Mickey Storey likes the mindset Taylor brings to the ballpark.
"His work ethic, his intelligence and game awareness, they’re all good, and he’s a player who is driven by a desire to be good," Storey said. "He’s always talking baseball, and when he comes into the office, he’s looking for ways to get better. He brings the right mindset to it."
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Taylor split time between baseball and football before joining the Crimson Tide.
In addition to earning all-state honors three years at Montgomery Christian Academy, Taylor was a record-setting quarterback at the high school level, throwing for 5,400 yards and 40 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter.
"I always enjoyed the challenges in baseball more than I did the preparation in football," Taylor said. "Alabama gave me a great opportunity to keep playing baseball at a high level in the SEC in college, and by the time I was 17, I knew that was the direction I was headed."
Taylor’s game includes blending power with a keen eye.
The runner-up in the home run derby held in conjunction with the College World Series in 2017 not only led the Crimson Tide in homers the past two seasons, he also led Alabama in walks.
"The ability to know the strike zone and find ways on base in more than one way has always been important to me," said Taylor, who has drawn six walks in his last four games for Quad-Cities. "The walks, they can make a difference as much as a big hit."
In Taylor’s initial games, Storey saw plenty of swing and miss. By cutting down his swing slightly, production at the plate has followed.
"When he puts the bat on the ball, it’s special," Storey said. "What we’ve been seeing the last couple of weeks is what he can be. He has a real ability, and he’s willing to put in the work to make the most of it. He understands that this is his job, and he approaches it very seriously."
The slow start Taylor experienced is not uncommon among players coming off of a college season as they adjust to the pro game.
"It’s natural," Storey said. "This is so different from college baseball, and it takes players time to adjust and adapt. We’re seeing that with all of our new guys. It’s a process, and usually when they get it figured out, good things follow."
Taylor counts on that.
"It’s about finding that right routine that lets you get into a rhythm," Taylor said. "I feel like I’ve found that rhythm."