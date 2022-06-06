Bandits' Tolbert is off and running

Fast feet and a good jump are a starting point, but they aren’t the only reasons Tyler Tolbert is so successful on the basepaths for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Tolbert is a student of his craft.

“It’s not as easy as just running fast. There’s a lot that goes into being a good base stealer,’’ Tolbert said.

He has stolen 26 bases in 26 attempts through 45 games this season for Quad Cities, enjoying perfection in the Midwest League as he continues to use a skill that has been a big part of his game throughout a three-year professional career.

In the 185 games he has played since Kansas City selected him in the 13th round of the 2019 draft out of Alabama-Birmingham, Tolbert has successfully stolen 109 bases in 112 attempts.

“It’s a blessing to have an ability to do this. It’s something I can do to help a team create offense,’’ Tolbert said.

That has always been the case.

Tolbert established a school record when he swiped 41 bases as a high school senior on a team at Hewitt-Trussville High School on a team which won the Alabama Class 7A state title.

By the time he was a sophomore at UAB, he led Conference USA with 24 stolen bases in 29 tries and he swiped 41 bags the following year before being selected by the Royals in the 2019 draft.

Taking his game to the next level, Tolbert has continued to thrive when the opportunity presents itself.

“He has a gift and a great IQ on the basepaths. He continues to learn how to use it to the best of his ability,’’ said River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad, who also managed the low-A Columbia team Tolbert played for last season prior to earning a late-season promotion to Quad Cities.

As successful as he has been, it doesn’t take Tolbert long to recall the three occasions when he wasn’t successful.

Two happened a year ago when opposing pitchers caught him running on successful pickoff attempts during the 80 games he played for low-A Columbia.

The third happened during Tolbert’s rookie season in 2019. He was playing for Idaho Falls in the short-season Pioneer League in a game at Missoula.

“My manager got thrown out on that one,’’ Tolbert said. “The umpire said the second baseman had tagged my foot. I was already on the base by then. I was safe.’’

Tolbert isn’t wrapped up in how many bases he has stolen or what his percentage of successful steals may be.

He wasn’t aware he had stolen the 100th base of his career during a recent River Bandits road trip until it was pointed out to him by someone on the team.

“I’m not going out with the idea that I want to get ‘X’ number of steals in a game or anything like that,’’ Tolbert said.

Instead, he simply tries to make the most of every opportunity he has.

In some respects that occurs long before the first pitch of a game is thrown.

Much like a pitcher studying hitters he will face during a game, Tolbert studies the pitchers that the River Bandits will see from one game to the next.

“We have a scouting report we go over, helping us understand what we may see from one pitcher or another,’’ Tolbert said. “The coaches and staff do a great job of breaking that all down.’’

Tolbert said he studies movement and motion, always looking for one or two things that could give him an advantage when he decides it’s go time.

“Usually, I find at least one thing that can help,’’ Tolbert said. “It’s not always the same thing. It varies from pitcher to pitcher but I try to identify one thing, one little thing, that will put me in a position to have the edge.’’

Even the differing dirt of an infield can play into it all.

Tolbert says he will typically try to get a feel for how infield dirt will play. That might occur on a slide on a steal attempt or as he attempts to get back to first on a pickoff try.

“You can get a feel for what kind of a track it is and then make it work for you after that,’’ Tolbert said.

Tolbert credits his coaches at UAB with helping him gain an understanding for how one little thing can make a big difference in a steal attempt.

Much of the methodology Tolbert worked with at the collegiate level carried over to how the Royals organization teaches its baserunners.

“It’s been an easy transition. The Royals philosophy has been a good fit with what I was used to and it has worked out well for me,’’ Tolbert said.

There have been challenges.

“It’s not as easy to steal a base here as it was in low-A or in a rookie league,’’ Tolbert said. “Every year, it gets a little tougher. The pitchers are better. The catchers are better. That means that I have to get better.’’

If a pitcher takes anything over 1.2 seconds to deliver a pitch and a catcher takes anything over two seconds to throw the ball to second base, Conrad said Tolbert has a good chance to be successful.

Conrad said signals are not necessary when Tolbert is on base.

“He doesn’t need them. He knows when to go and when not to and has a great understanding of that,’’ Conrad said. “We’re working to get him on first a little more often and he’s making progress that way, too.’’

Through his first 175 at-bats of the current season, Tolbert is hitting .251 for the River Bandits, 11 points higher than his career average.

Conrad is watching Tolbert develop a more consistent approach at the plate, effectively able to beat out a bunt and gaining strength which has led to more base hits and on Sunday, his first home run of the season.

“There is a lot of potential there and that’s the exciting part to me,’’ Conrad said.

