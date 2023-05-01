River Town discovered something during his first full season as part of the Kansas City Royals farm system.

The Quad Cities River Bandits outfielder learned that no matter how prepared a player thinks he is for the grind of a 132-game season, he really isn’t.

“Until you go through it once, you don’t really know what it’s like,’’ Town said. “You might think you do, but you don’t.’’

Town found his first full season to be a challenge, both physically and mentally.

The Royals’ 15th-round selection in the 2021 draft out of Dallas Baptist played in 107 games last summer, joining the River Bandits for his final 26 starts of the year after playing in 81 games for low-A Columbia.

“The length of the season tests you,’’ Town said. “Physically, it’s a long season and it tests your body and your strength to be ready to go every day. Mentally, it’s the grind of it from one day to the next with one day off each week.’’

Town is trying to use that experience to his benefit as the 2023 season begins.

He spent the majority of the offseason in his hometown of Zachary, La., training and teaching the game to young players.

Before that, he took some time for himself.

Town and his older brother, former Dartmouth football player Forrest Town, enjoyed a couple of bicycling trips. They pedaled through Vermont in the autumn and later put their mountain bikes to use in the West before River Town turned his full attention to preparations for the current season.

“It was a good opportunity to get away for a bit, enjoy some family time and recharge,’’ Town said. “Vermont with the fall colors was beautiful, really a good experience.’’

Town considered the 2022 season to be a good experience as well.

He finished the season with a .249 batting average, hitting 20 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs with 59 RBI while splitting time between Columbia and Quad Cities.

He said the late-season sample of the differences between competing at the low-A and high-A levels were beneficial.

“I got a feel for the atmosphere at the ballpark, how it plays, and what the competition is like here in this league,’’ Town said. “There were several veteran guys here who helped when I got here and it made a difference.’’

Through 18 games this season, Town is off to a .255 start at the plate with one double and one homer. He has shown signs of warming up at the plate over his most recent six games with the River Bandits, hitting .285.

That trend is what Town hoped to see as he trained during the offseason.

“I spent a lot of time working to build strength and grow from a physical standpoint,’’ Town said. “I feel like I accomplished that while I continued to develop my game.’’

He also spent time trying to give something back, working out at his old high school where he had a chance to interact with the next generation of players.

“When I was in college, I would go work out back home when I had the chance. I’ve always enjoyed being able to work with young players and help them learn the game the way I had a chance to learn it from older guys when I was growing up,’’ Town said.

The learning, Town said, is something that never ends.

He spent a decent amount of time during the offseason concentrating on his defensive skills and improving in that area.

“Part my job in the outfield is to help our pitchers keep putting up zeroes and for me that includes working to become a better defender,’’ Town said.

“Last year, I saw how just little mistakes can make a big impact in throwing a guy out or having the time to make a play. They aren’t necessarily things people notice, but they make a difference.’’

From reading the ball off the bat to having a good first step in pursuit of the ball, it matters.

“That’s where it begins and that’s something I’ve been concentrating on,’’ Town said. “Being a good, reliable defender is something I expect of myself and something I’ll continue to work on every day.’’

He sees that as a good complement to how his offense is warming with the spring weather.

“I’m seeing the ball well, feel like I’ve been able to make good, hard contact and that’s something I want to keep building off to, too,’’ Town said.

He believes that the River Bandits have the make-up of a team that is going to excel offensively as the season progresses.

“I’m stoked about what this offense can do and we’ll get there,’’ Town said. “We have a lot guys who can hit the baseball well and as guys settle in I think we’re going to develop into a good offensive club. I know I’m looking forward to building on my start.’’