EASTLAKE, Ohio — It took well over three hours of game time, but the Quad Cities River Bandits didn't wait more than 24 hours to get back in the win column.

Three runs in the top of the ninth allowed Quad Cities to build its slim lead and clip Lake County 11-7 in a game of 3 hours, 4 minutes at Classic Park on Wednesday night.

Gavin Cross, Cayden Wallace and Javier Vaz all went deep in helping the Bandits to their 25th win of the Midwest League season. Cross' ninth homer of the season was a two-run shot in the ninth to put them up 10-6.

Herard Gonzalez ripped an RBI single that plated Juan Carlos Negret and put Quad Cities up by five. Lake County only mustered an RBI single from Justin Boyd as Wander Arias pitched the last two innings on the mound.

Vaz and Cross got things started for the Bandits in the top of the first as both notched RBI singles to put them up 2-0. The Captains rallied for three in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a two-run base-hit from Yordys Valdes.

Wallace and Vaz homered in consecutive innings, the latter's was a three-run shot to break a tie game in the fourth that happened when Wallace left the yard in the third.

Gonzalez's two-run double in the seventh gave Quad Cities a four-run lead only for it to be cut in half by Lake County's Joe Donovan in the eighth.

Vaz, Wallace, Cross and Gonzalez registered eight of the nine hits for the Bandits. Luis Barroso earned his first win of the season after pitching four innings, allowing one run and striking out three.