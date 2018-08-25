Quad-Cities 8, Burlington 2: Jonathan Lacroix hit a bases-clearing double to highlight a five-run fourth inning Saturday night for the River Bandits in their road win over Burlington.
After a fielding error produced the first run in the fourth, Trey Dawson followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Then Lacroix, who doubled in Friday's contest, hit the ball over the centerfield's head for a three-run double. Lacroix added another two-run double in the eighth inning.
Alex McKenna smacked a solo home run in the ninth for Quad-Cities, which improved to 35-27 in the second half.
It was enough offensive production as pitchers Chad Donato, Tanner Duncan and Parker Mushinski limited the Bees to four hits.
Donato recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive start. He fanned 10 and allowed two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.
The teams continue their four-game set at 2 p.m. today in Burlington.
Wisconsin 5, Clinton 4: Gabriel Garcia launched a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning Saturday to rally Wisconsin past Clinton at Ashford University Stadium.
Garcia, hitting less than .190 for the season, drove the ball over the fence in centerfield against Clinton reliever Kyle Wilcox.
Ariel Sandoval had three hits while Onil Pena and Juan Camacho each had two for the LumberKings. Pena had two doubles in the contest.
Clinton outhit Wisconsin, 11-6. The teams resume their series at 2 p.m. today.