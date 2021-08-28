Bandits' Veneziano finds himself in the zone

There is a change in Anthony Veneziano’s game this season.
The Quad Cities River Bandits’ starter never really considered himself to be a strikeout pitcher — until now.
No pitcher in any of baseball’s three High-A leagues has topped the 116 strikeouts the 6-foot-5 left-hander has recorded through 19 starts for Quad Cities this season.
"I’ve always been one of those guys who found himself with a lot of 2-2, 3-2 counts, trying to fight his way through it to get the out any way he can," Veneziano said.
"This year, I’ve been able to throw a lot of strikes early in counts and get ahead of batters. I’m learning how to set hitters up and I’ve gained confidence in the pitches I’m throwing to make that work for me."
Veneziano credits the work he has put in with Quad Cities pitching coach Steve Luebber and other coaches on the Kansas City Royals developmental staff for helping him progress during his first full season as a professional.
"There has been a lot of growth, good steady progress from one start to the next, and I’m looking forward to seeing where it can lead over the rest of the season and into next year," Veneziano said.
That growth is illustrated from the statistics Veneziano compiled during his rookie season on a Pioneer League championship team at Idaho Falls in 2019 compared to the numbers he has put up this year for the River Bandits in the High-A Central League.
After being selected in the 10th round of the 2019 draft following his junior season at Coastal Carolina, Veneziano went 3-4 with a 5.59 ERA in 13 outings at Idaho Falls. He averaged 8.49 strikeouts per nine innings and allowed 1.67 walks and hits per inning over 46.2 innings.
In his 19 starts this season, Veneziano is 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA. He has averaged 12.73 strikeouts per nine innings and currently has a WHIP of 1.28, striking out 116 and walking 35 batters in 82 innings.
Veneziano believes the roots of his growth begin during a unique 2020 when the Hackettstown, N.J., native followed a blueprint laid out by Kansas City as he trained on his own in his hometown before getting in 20 innings of work during a fall camp the Royals hosted at their Arizona training complex.
"In Arizona, I was able to get some good work in and the coaches gave me a few things to work on," Veneziano said. "I threw well there and that gave me a lot of confidence heading into spring. It was a good start to this season."
Veneziano said developing the ability to become consistent with his delivery and release points has benefited him greatly.
"That’s something I’ve always fought myself with, and gaining consistency and repeatability when I throw is making a difference now. I see it in every start," Veneziano said.
He has also learned how to effectively use the strength of his back leg to help facilitate that consistency.
"I used to be all arms and coming at it from a lot of different directions," Veneziano said. "That’s changed, and using my legs is helping me as well."
That all helps Veneziano work toward goals not necessarily centered on strikeout totals or strikeout-to-walk ratios.
"Coming in to this season, and it really hasn’t changed since then, my goal is to give the team a chance to win every time I step on the mound," Veneziano said. "I want to give a good five, six innings of work and I want to leave with the team in a position to win the game."
That has happened more often than not for the River Bandits.
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Quad Cities has built a record that currently sits around 30 games over .500.
"When you’re part of a team that is winning games like our team has, it creates a great environment to work in," Veneziano said. "You look forward to coming to the ballpark every day. That type of atmosphere, it helps the confidence, too."
Veneziano believes his experience at the collegiate level at Coastal Carolina positioned him well for an opportunity as a professional.
He joined the Chanticleers program just after it won the College World Series in 2016 and was quickly able to gain experience as a midweek starting pitcher against opponents like Clemson and Wake Forest during his freshman season.
"There were a lot of lessons learned that season that really prepared me," Veneziano said. "I feel like it was a perfect place for me, a program that did a good job of getting me ready for my career."
Veneziano plans to return to the Coastal Carolina to teach and coach youth players in the offseason.
"To be able to work with kids and help them the way people have helped me over the years, that’s a great way to spend the offseason," Veneziano said. "I’ll be able to work on what I need to get done, and I’ll be able to help some young players learn. I really enjoy that part of it."