Bandits' Veneziano finds himself in the zone

There is a change in Anthony Veneziano’s game this season.

The Quad Cities River Bandits’ starter never really considered himself to be a strikeout pitcher — until now.

No pitcher in any of baseball’s three High-A leagues has topped the 116 strikeouts the 6-foot-5 left-hander has recorded through 19 starts for Quad Cities this season.

"I’ve always been one of those guys who found himself with a lot of 2-2, 3-2 counts, trying to fight his way through it to get the out any way he can," Veneziano said.

"This year, I’ve been able to throw a lot of strikes early in counts and get ahead of batters. I’m learning how to set hitters up and I’ve gained confidence in the pitches I’m throwing to make that work for me."

Veneziano credits the work he has put in with Quad Cities pitching coach Steve Luebber and other coaches on the Kansas City Royals developmental staff for helping him progress during his first full season as a professional.

"There has been a lot of growth, good steady progress from one start to the next, and I’m looking forward to seeing where it can lead over the rest of the season and into next year," Veneziano said.