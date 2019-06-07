R.J. Freure and Julio Robaina played with fire Friday night but never got burned.
The Quad-Cities pitchers split 10 walks evenly but also combined to craft the second straight shutout for the River Bandits staff with a 2-0 win over Kane County in front of a crowd of 2,886 at Modern Woodmen Park.
"It was a little tense at times, but it was a good win for R.J., a good win for the team," said Robaina, an 18-year-old Cuban-born left-hander who was pitching for the first time in the River Bandits’ home ballpark. "Being here, I wanted to do well in my first time pitching here, and it was a good experience for me."
Freure and Robaina both worked their way into and out of trouble while working on the River Bandits’ 11th shutout of the season in a game when all but one of the Cougars' walks came during innings when at least two Kane County batters earned a free pass to first.
"We put ourselves in some stressful situations, that’s not really the goal, but those guys worked out of them," Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. "They have good enough stuff to do that, and they showed that."
Freure navigated around a pair of inning-opening walks to start scoreless first and fifth innings before Robaina worked around two bases-loaded jams in the top of the seventh.
"That was a big inning for Robaina," Hernandez said. "He made some big pitches."
Quad-Cities had opened a 2-0 lead before the Cougars’ Joe Gilette opened the seventh with a double.
Back-to-back walks loaded the bases before Daniel Wasinger drove a grounder toward Michael Wielansky at third.
His throw to catcher Ruben Castro arrived at the plate in time for the force out and in time for a relay to David Hensley to complete the double play.
Robaina celebrated with a fist pump, then walked another batter to re-load the bases.
He followed by striking out Ke’Shawn Lynch to leave them full and preserve a lead the Cougars were unable to dent.
"I can do better, but I was able to get the strikeout when it was needed," Robaina said.
The top of the order led the River Bandits to their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Wielansky had reached on the only walk allowed by Cougars starter Matt Tabor with one out in the inning and advanced when Austin Dennis, batting in the top spot on the River Bandits’ lineup card, drove a single into center.
Jeremy Pena followed with a slow-rolling grounder, beating out a throw to first for a single as Wielansky scored what proved to be the game-winning run.
Quad-Cities doubled its lead in the sixth.
Freudis Nova opened the inning by dropping a single into right, then took third on an errant pickoff attempt by Kane County reliever Blake Workman before scoring on Trey Dawson’s first sacrifice fly of the season.
"Just enough offense," Hernandez said. "The guys at the top, Dennis and Pena, got us the run we needed, and Nova did a good job getting home on Dawson’s fly ball to right."
Freure moved to 4-1, delivering 5.1 innings of shutout work in his start for Quad-Cities, allowing just a pair of hits.
In addition to working around a pair of inning-opening walks, he also stranded Cougars on second and third after Lynch doubled with one out in the third.