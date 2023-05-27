Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To extend their ongoing victory streak to 11 games, the Quad Cities River Bandits found a new way to win Saturday night.

The River Bandits’ Javier Vaz drove a one-out single into left to score designated runner Enrique Valdez from second base to give Quad Cities a 2-1, 11-inning Midwest League victory in front of 4,049 fans at Modern Woodmen Park.

The win was Quad Cities’ first in six extra-inning games this season and its first walk-off victory in an equal number of tries.

"I wasn’t sure about sending Valdez but decided to be aggressive, take a chance and the throw was just a little off line and gave us a chance to get in there and get the win," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.

Reliever John McMillon earned his third victory in as many decisions for Quad Cities, striking out five batters over two hitless innings.

McMillon stranded the Sky Carp’s go-ahead run on third base in each of the extra innings, finishing off the 10th with a pair of strikeouts and the 11th with a groundout to shortstop.

"McMillon was something else. To keep them off the board in both extra innings, to strand that go-ahead run at third twice, that’s almost unheard of in extra innings," Conrad said.

It was the type of effort pitchers from both delivered all night in a game which saw Quad Cities win despite having just three hits.

"We just couldn’t get much going at all," Conrad said. "All of their guys in the pen, their starter, had good games and didn’t give us a chance and our pitchers did the same. It was impressive."

The game headed into extra innings at 1-1 after both teams missed scoring opportunities in the ninth inning.

The Sky Carp’s Joe Mack and Kyler Castillo each singled in the top half of the inning but were stranded on the corners when River Bandits reliever Anderson Paulino coaxed an inning-ending comebacker off the bat of Zach Zubia.

In the bottom half of the inning, the River Bandits’ Cayden Wallace was hit by a pitch to open the inning and moved into scoring position when Carter Jensen walked, but Juan Carlos Negret hit into an inning-ending double play.

Starting pitchers Tyson Guerrero for the River Bandits and Alex Williams for the Sky Carp dominated early before the teams traded runs just beyond the midpoint of the game.

Guerrero allowed one single – a leadoff base hit to right by Castillo in the third – while striking out six batters and walking one over 4.2 innings of shutout work.

"We’ve still got Guerrero on a bit of a pitch count, but he got us off to a great start on a night when we needed it," Conrad said. "The other guys, they came and did the same. Just another great pitching performance."

Williams, an 11th-round pick of the Marlins out of Stanford a year ago, allowed two hits over six innings while matching Guerrero’s six strikeouts before exiting a 1-1 game.

The River Bandits scored first, pushing a run across in the fifth inning when a ground rule double brought Darryl Collins home with the game’s first run.

Collins had reached on the first of a pair of two-out walks in the inning, advancing when Shervyen Newto walked.

Valdez followed by depositing a ball onto the warning track in right center that skipped up and over the fence to bring one run across.

The Sky Carp tied the game in the top of the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Yiddi Cappe that scored Josh Zamora, who had opened the inning with a single to left.

Wallace just missed a chance to put Quad Cities back in front in the sixth, sending a ball to the wall in left where a leaping Castillo caught the fly ball with his back against the wall.