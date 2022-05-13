Bandits weather the storm, end skid

There may have been rain in the distance and lightning in the sky above Modern Woodmen Park on Friday night, but Quad Cities River Bandits pitchers came prepared.

“Those guys really weathered the storm,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said following his team’s 8-7 Midwest League win over Wisconsin.

“I really liked the competitiveness from our pitchers. It seemed like they were facing adversity nearly every inning, but they fought through it all. There was a lot to like about the way they persevered.’’

The River Bandits scored early and often Friday, collecting runs five of the first six innings but needed pitcher Anthony Simonelli to start an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the seventh and two perfect innings from Emilio Marquez to finish off the Timber Rattlers.

The effort allowed Quad Cities to put an end to its five-game losing streak and half a six-game win streak by visiting Wisconsin.

“Good hitting, good defense and pitching that weathered the storm,’’ Conrad said. “It was exactly what we needed.’’

After the Timber Rattlers had scored three runs in the top of the sixth to even the score at 6-6, the River Bandits moved ahead to stay with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Diego Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right after the River Bandits loaded the bases.

Inning-opening singles by Cam Williams and Morgan McCullough preceded Tyler Tolbert reaching when he was struck by a pitch.

A balk brought McCullough home with what proved to be the deciding run as Quad Cities opened an 8-6 lead.

The Timber Rattlers’ Kent Hasler followed by striking out the next three batters and repeated that feat in the eighth after Wisconsin pulled within a run in the seventh.

Simonelli, who moved to 2-0, surrendered three straight singles to open the top of the seventh including one by Wes Clarke which pulled the Timber Rattlers within a run.

But after giving up a one-out walk that loaded the bases, Simonelli fielded a comebacker by Antonio Pinero then threw home for the force out that started the inning-ending double play.

“There was plenty of adversity and these guys dealt with it,’’ Conrad said.

The River Bandits counted three home runs among the six hits they collected while scoring runs in each of the first four innings.

Baseballs began clearing the outfield fences at Modern Woodmen Park after a groundout by Tyler Gentry scored Tolbert with the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning.

A leadoff homer by Kale Emshoff in the second followed by two-run home runs by Luca Tresh in the third and Williams in the fourth helped Quad Cities build and maintain a lead which reached 6-3.

“We put some good swings on the ball. They can’t field the ones that leave the park, so those are always good to see, too,’’ Conrad said.

The Timber Rattlers erased the three-run deficit in the top of the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch and a Pinero single before tying the game when a fielder’s choice off the bat of Zavier Warren scored Carlos Rodriguez.

The rally came after Wisconsin used the long ball to account for its first three runs.

The Timber Rattlers’ Tyler Black opened the third inning with a home run to left to cut the Quad Cities lead to 2-1.

An inning later, Clarke followed a leadoff single by Darrien Miller with a towering homer that cleared the batter’s eye in center field.

The estimated 442-foot shot moved Wisconsin within 4-3 until Williams blasted a two-run homer to right in the bottom half of the inning.

The home run was the team-leading seventh Williams has hit among his 11 hits this season and it gave the River Bandits a short-lived three-run lead.

“That’s a good-hitting team we’re facing but out guys answered and that was good to see,’’ Conrad said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.