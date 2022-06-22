Bandits welcome a fresh start

Following a rough first half, a new beginning looks good to the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The first half of the Midwest League season ends following Thursday's 6:40 p.m. game at Wisconsin. When Quad Cities steps on the field Friday night for the fourth game of an ongoing six-game series, the River Bandits will be 0-0 again.

In addition to expanding the schedule from 120 to 132 games this season, the Midwest League is returning to a split-season schedule, crowning first- and second-half champions in each division to form a postseason playoff field.

Cedar Rapids won the first half in the West, while Quad Cities is sixth in the division, 12 games under .500 and 16 games out of first place.

“A fresh start, that’s great for a team like ours that took some time to get going,’’ River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “We’ve made good strides and have done some good things lately. We’re looking forward to building on that.’’

With wins in six of its last eight games, Quad Cities has a foundation to build on.

The River Bandits’ defense has been the most consistent in the Midwest League and reaches the end of the first half ranked first among baseball’s 30 high-A teams with a .982 fielding percentage.

Quad Cities has warmed at the plate as well in recent weeks.

The River Bandits are batting .242 as a team, an average that ranks third in the league and has been helped by a league-leading .278 team batting average in June.

Quad Cities is third in the 12-team Midwest League in hits, including ranking second with 24 triples and 71 home runs, and is tied for third in the league with 313 runs.

The River Bandits’ speed, which impacts the team’s defensive success and its number of triples offensively, also shows in stolen base numbers. Quad Cities ranks second in the league with 83.

“This team has shown it’s never out of a game. We’re always going to fight,’’ outfielder Parker Bates said. “The last two, three weeks, things have started to fall into place for us. We’ve had a couple of walk-off wins, come from behind, do the things that good teams do. We’re all looking forward to the second half.’’

Where Quad Cities has room for growth is on the mound. The River Bandits rank 12th in the league with a team earned run average of 5.31.

Quad Cities ranks last in the league in allowing 1.50 walks and hits per inning and surrendering a .265 batting average to opponents.

In last week’s series against South Bend, River Bandits starting pitchers worked at least five innings in four games and Quad Cities won each of those games. In the two starts shorter than five innings, the River Bandits lost.

“I feel like our pitching the past couple of weeks has been coming on,’’ Conrad said. “We’re starting to settle in there and see the consistency that we’ve been working toward. I feel like those guys are making some strides and that will help us in the second half.’’

Back at 0-0, the River Bandits also have another title to chase.

Conrad managed the Royals’ low-A Lexington affiliate to a league championship in 2019 after it overcame a slow start to win the second half in its division.

“You want to be playing your best baseball at the end of the season and we still have that in front of us,’’ Conrad said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the new half.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.