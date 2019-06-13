His moment on screen lasted only a handful of minutes, but the words spoken by Dwier Brown have lasted a lifetime.
Brown played John Kinsella, the father to Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella, in "Field of Dreams," a legendary baseball movie which made its debut 30 seasons ago on big screen.
In his role, it was Costner who suggested, "Hey … dad. Wanna have a catch?"
And then Brown who responded, "Yes, I’d like that."
An iconic moment in Hollywood history, a son and his father agreeing to play a little catch on a baseball diamond in the middle of a northeast Iowa cornfield.
The scene that is part of author W.P. Kinsella’s work has never been forgotten.
Brown will relive those memories and more today when he appears at the Quad-Cities River Bandits’ 6:35 p.m. game against Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.
His visit is among Father’s Day weekend events celebrating the movie, including a Saturday event at the Field of Dreams site near Dyersville, Iowa.
"We thought with this being the 30th anniversary, what a perfect time to celebrate one of the most iconic baseball movies of all-time," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.
"That moment is such a special thing, and we thought it would be a lot of fun to give our fans a chance to meet Ray Kinsella’s father right here in Davenport."
Brown is scheduled to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Midwest League game around 6:20 p.m. and will participate in a meet and greet with fans throughout the game in the sports lounge on the concourse level at Modern Woodmen Park.
He will be available to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans. A book he has authored, "If You Build It … A book about Fathers, Fate and Field of Dreams" will be available for purchase there as well.
In honor of the 30th anniversary of the movie Field of Dreams, the first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive logo baseballs marking the occasion.
"Field of Dreams is such a special thing to begin with, and for it to be so close to us in the Quad-Cities, it seems right to join in the celebration of the movie’s anniversary," Heller said.
"It’s a chance for young kids and the not-so-young kids to meet a movie star, a bit of Hollywood in the Quad-Cities, and celebrate fathers and sons playing catch. It’s the perfect way to start Father’s Day weekend."