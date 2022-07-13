Bandits whiff 17 times in 11-inning loss

Working overtime didn’t pay off Wednesday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Great Lakes scored a pair of runs without recording a hit in either of two extra innings to earn a 5-4, 11-inning Midwest League victory over Quad Cities at Modern Woodmen Park.

Sacrifice flies by Edwin Mateo in the 10th inning and Alex DeJesus in the 11th pushed the Loons past the River Bandits.

Designated runner Kekai Rios broke a 3-3 deadlock through nine innings after moving into position to score on a fly ball by Aldrich DeJongh an inning before Eddys Leonard scored the game-winning run after taking third on a wild pitch.

Quad Cities extended the game into the 11th on a two-out single by Luca Tresh that brought Burle Dixon home in the bottom of the 10th.

The River Bandits were unable to match Great Lakes an inning later, stranding Kale Emshoff on second as Loons reliever Braydon Fisher struck out three batters and worked around an error which allowed Tyler Tolbert to reach with one out.

“We were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. They were 2-11, so there weren’t a lot of clutch hits either way, but they got the one run they needed in the top half (of the 11th) and we didn’t get the hit we needed,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said.

Fisher’s work completed a collection of 17 strikeouts recorded by River Bandits’ batters following an eight-hit game.

“That’s a pretty big number. We need some adjustability. We need to put the ball in play a little more,’’ Conrad said. “We’re right there, had a chance late (in Tuesday’s game) and one run tonight. We’re right there with some of the top teams in the league. We need to get over that hump.’’

The extra innings came after Quad Cities pitcher William Fleming exited with a 3-1 lead during a five-inning start.

“It was his most promising start we’ve seen from him so far,’’ Conrad said. “He worked around five walks, but he did that and used some great defense behind him to leave with a lead.’’

Fleming was denied a chance to claim his first win since being traded to the Royals organization on June 27 when Great Lakes scored a pair of two-out runs in the top of the sixth.

Jorbit Vivas pulled the Loons within a run when he homered to right-center and Jose Ramos brought the tying run across with a single to center.

Ramos’ hit scored Diego Cartaya, who had singled and advanced when DeJesus walked.

River Bandits center fielder Diego Hernandez threw DeJesus out attempting to take third on the play to the end inning even at 3-3, runs that erased a lead Quad Cities had held since the first inning.

Reliever Kasey Kalich allowed one hit over the final three innings to keep Quad Cities in the game.

“Kasey has been improving and he showed that against a pretty good lineup,’’ Conrad said.

Herard Gonzalez put the River Bandits on the board, reaching on an infield single to second which allowed Hernandez to score after he had opened the inning with a single to left, moved to second when Peyton Wilson walked and stole third.

Dillan Shrum doubled the Quad Cities’ lead an inning later with a mammoth one-out homer.

His ninth home run of the season left the bat at 107 miles and landed 431 feet away from the plate, leaving the park beyond the fence in left.

Viva sliced the River Bandits’ lead in half when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning.

DeJongh, who had reached on a two-out walk, scored on the play after moving up on consecutive singles by Mateo and Leonard.

Shrum pushed Quad Cities’ advantage back to 3-1 in the bottom half of the fourth, scoring Tolbert with a sacrifice fly to right after Tolbert had moved from first to third on a Juan Carlos Negret single.