Bandits win a wild one to end slide

The Quad Cities River Bandits didn’t a let a good rally go to waste Tuesday.

Overcoming a 6-0 deficit midway through the first inning and fighting back from a 9-4 hole midway through the sixth, Quad Cities scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Peoria 11-10 in a Midwest League shootout at Modern Woodmen Park.

"That’s a testament to the resiliency of the guys in that clubhouse," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "We lost (five) close games on the road last week, get down 6-0, 9-4, but they kept fighting."

Quad Cities ended a five-game losing streak when Herard Gonzalez rattled a base hit just beyond the reach of Peoria shortstop Ramon Mendoza, scoring Luca Tresh from second to break a 10-10 tied with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.

The River Bandits had tied the game earlier in the inning when Tyler Tolbert walked and successfully stole second for his 33rd stolen base in as many attempts on a pickoff attempt.

Tolbert was off and running when Tresh drove a double into left to tie the game.

"Our execution down the stretch was good, just what we needed," Conrad said.

The Chiefs’ Mike Antico walked to open the ninth, but Emilio Marquez struck out the next two batters he faced and jumped to snare a game-ending liner off the bat of LJ Jones, whose seventh-inning homer had given Peoria a 10-9 edge.

Marquez moved to 7-2, allowing one hit over the final 2 2/3 innings and striking out four batters.

That came after Quad Cities tied the game at 9-9 by scoring five runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning, but the Chiefs quickly regained the lead.

"The guys just kept fighting until the end," Conrad said. "We told the guys from day one that if they keep battling, keep fighting that eventually good things will happen."

Peoria grabbed its early lead when it batted around during the top of the first inning as Quad Cities starter Rylan Kaufman dealt with some early control issues.

Kaufman hit two of the first three batters he faced with pitches and walked home the Chiefs’ second run of the inning.

A sacrifice fly by Mendoza gave Peoria a 3-0 advantage, a lead that doubled when Wade Stauss swatted a three-run shot over the fence in right.

The River Bandits used a pair of two-run homers to play their way back into the game.

Kale Emshoff hit his team-leading 11th in the bottom of the first and Juan Carlos Negret matched that season total when he pulled Quad Cities within 6-4 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second.

Kaufman settled into a grove as his start progressed, working around three second-inning singles and retiring the Chiefs in order in the third and fourth innings before giving up a leadoff single to Osvaldo Tovalin in the fifth.

"Kaufman struggled through that first, but with what he came back with, he kept us in the game," Conrad said. "He gave us a chance and without that, it’s a different story."

Peoria extended its lead to 9-4 when it scored three runs with two outs in the fifth.

The first two scored on an errant throw by Tresh at catcher that skipped past Gonzalez at third before Stauss homered to center.

Inning-opening singles by Emshoff, Gonzalez, Peyton Wilson and Dillan Shrum started a five-run sixth inning and ended the start for the Chiefs’ Zane Mills.

Shrum brought the first run of the inning home with a single to right.

A bases-loaded walk to Negret and a two-run double down the right field line by Parker Bates positioned Quad Cities to tie the game on a sacrifice fly by Tolbert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.