Cesar Salazar drove home a pair of runs on three hits and Quad-Cities pitchers maneuvered through multiple jams Tuesday as the River Bandits won 4-1 at Kane County.
The Midwest League victory was the fourth straight for the River Bandits and moved Quad-Cities to a season-best 15 games over .500 at 28-13.
With a light rain falling in the matinee's opening inning in Geneva, Illinois, back-to-back sacrifice flies by Marty Costes and Salazar gave the River Bandits a 2-0 lead following game-opening singles by Austin Dennis and Ramiro Rodriguez and a walk to Jeremy Pena which loaded the bases.
Single runs in the fourth and eighth inning allowed Quad-Cities to maintain its lead after the Cougars pulled within 2-1 in the third on an RBI double by Eduardo Diaz.
Salazar doubled and scored on a Jonathan Lacroix single in the fourth and then singled home Pena after he doubled in the eighth.
Right hander Brett Daniels (1-3) and Austin Hansen combined on the six-hit victory, striking out nine as Kane County hitters went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Daniels scattered three hits over six innings before Hansen stretched an ongoing streak of scoreless innings to 23 while earning a three-inning save.