Pitchers Leovanny Rodriguez and Brandon Feldmann combined on a four-hit shutout Sunday, but the rest of Quad-Cities’ 5-0 win over Burlington was a bit hard on the eyes.
At least that’s how manager Mickey Storey saw it from his vantage point in the third-base coaching box after the River Bandits stranded 17 runners on the basepaths in front of a crowd of 3,337 at Modern Woodmen Park.
“That was tough to watch,’’ Storey said. “Burlington killed itself with walks, giving us all sorts of chances, but we didn’t capitalize. We were fortunate to get the runs we had.’’
Bees pitchers combined to walk 12 Quad-Cities batters, helping the River Bandits load the bases four times in the first five innings.
That did send Quad-Cities to a 4-0 lead, but Storey couldn’t help but think about what could have been.
The River Bandits struck out 15 times, one more than the combined work of Rodriguez and Feldmann. That contributed to a 1-of-17 effort at the plate with runners in scoring position, including an 0-for-6 game with a walk with the bases loaded.
“Our swings weren’t good in general. Our at-bats weren’t what they needed to be,’’ Storey said. “We left 17, but it seemed like a lot more. We’ve got a lot of work to do offensively.’’
Seth Beer and Jonathan Lacroix combined for six of Quad-Cities’ nine hits in the game, each collecting a pair of singles and an extra-base hit.
Beer, now hitting .447, had a one-out double in the first inning but was among three runners stranded on base when the scoreless inning ended.
Lacroix collected his first triple of the season in the eighth inning, driving in David Hensley with an insurance run.
“In a case when the (opposing pitcher) isn’t putting the ball in the zone regularly, it can be tough,’’ Beer said. “You’ve still got to work to make the most of the at-bat and do what you can to get on base and move runners. That’s the name of the game.’’
Beer drove home the River Bandits’ first run when he scored Lacroix with a second-inning single. Marty Costes brought an additional run home when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Michael Papierski.
Quad-Cities added a run in the third on a bases-loaded chopper down the first base line by Alfredo Angarita which scored Chandler Taylor.
An inning later, Costes drew a bases-loaded walk to give Rodriguez a 4-0 lead to work with against the Bees.
Rodriguez needed only four innings to strike out 10 Burlington batters, sitting down seven of the first eight he faced in a dominant start.
“Leovanny was phenomenal, had great velocity on his fastball and mixed his breaking balls in well. He just dominated the zone,’’ Storey said. “Feldmann came in and gave us what we needed out of the pen. It was a good team effort on their part.’’
Rodriguez scattered three hits over 5.2 innings, while Feldmann surrendered only a leadoff double in the seventh as the pair combined to craft the ninth shutout of the season for the River Bandits’ pitching staff.