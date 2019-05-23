Bandits win in 10
Midwest League teams get a runner on second base to start extra-innings.
Thursday, the Bandits wouldn't have required one.
Quad-Cities tallied four runs in the 10th inning in topping Kane County 6-3.
Ramiro Rodriguez and Michael Wielansky led off the 10th with singles, Wielansky's driving in Alex Holderbach who started the inning on second. After Ross Adolph struck out, Austin Dennis doubled in Rodriguez and Marty Costes tripled in Wielansky and Dennis.
Q-C starter Jose Bravo gave up two runs over six innings. Humberto Castellanos (3-0) gave up one unearned run over two innings to get the win.
Clinton loses 6-run lead
Beloit scored 11 unanswered runs to top Clinton 11-6 Thursday in a game that had been suspended after the first inning Wednesday.
Clinton led 3-0 at the time the game was suspended, thanks in part to a Sean Reynolds two-run homer. Reynolds added an RBI double in the second as the LumberKings led 6-0 through two and a half innings.
That's when Beloit caught fire. The Snappers scored three in the third, one in the sixth, three in the seventh and four in the eighth as the Clinton offense stalled.