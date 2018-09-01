Playoff baseball, it was not.
The final series of the regular season between the Quad-Cities River Bandits and the Peoria Chiefs opened up with a game that had five errors, 14 walks and a brief power outage.
But the first game in what was a preview of the first round of the playoffs went to the Bandits by an 8-4 margin Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Bandits took advantage of the brief outage of the stadium lights in the third inning.
After a two-minute delay, the Bandits jumped out on the Peoria Chiefs thanks to a three-run home run from Alex McKenna.
McKenna finished the night 3-for-5 with four RBIs for the Bandits.
The delay came with two outs in the inning. Once the lights came back on, David Hensley hit a double, then Jonathan Lacroix drew a walk, setting up McKenna's drive just over wall in right center field.
Peoria scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a throwing error from Quad-Cities first baseman Scott Schreiber, allowing a run to score and the Chiefs cutting the lead to 3-2 after loading the bases and tallying another run on an RBI ground out from Zach Kirtley.
The Bandits got those runs right back courtesy of two errors from the Chiefs in the bottom of the inning. The inning also included Cesar Salazar being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run.
The Bandits upped their lead to 7-2 with two more runs in the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs. McKenna drove in a run with a single and Chandler Taylor walked to bring in another run.
In the back and forth fashion, Peoria scored two more runs in the seventh inning, taking advantage of another walk and an error from the Bandits.
But the Bandits countered with a run in the bottom of the inning and relied on their pitching to close out the win.
Bryan Abreu worked four innings in the start for the Bandits, allowing two hits and striking out eight.
Humberto Castellanos (3-2) earned the win with two innings of relief. The Bandits staff struck out 12 Chiefs while Peoria's staff actually got the upper hand on the night with 14 strikeouts.
Zach Prendergast (7-4) took the loss for the Chiefs.