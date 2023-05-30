Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EASTLAKE, Ohio — All good things must come to an end.

The Quad Cities River Bandits 12-game winning streak is over.

Lake County plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift it past Quad Cities 5-4 in the series opener in front of 2,089 spectators at Classic Park.

Anthony Simonelli came on in relief for the Bandits and struck out Justin Boyd for the first out, then their catcher Jack Alexander picked off Joe Lampe, who started the inning at second.

It didn't matter in the end.

Captains' designated hitter launched a solo home run to right field off Simonelli to send them into euphoria having ended the longest winning streak in the Midwest League this season.

Quad Cities jumped out to a 2-0 lead on solo home runs from Juan Carolos Negret in the second and Javier Vaz in the third. Lake County answered with two in the bottom of the third on a run-scoring error and sacrifice fly from Jake Fox.

The Captains broke the tie and built their lead to 4-2 fueled by an RBI double off the bat of Yordys Valdes and Burgos launched his first home run of the evening.

Cayden Wallace and Gavin Cross each ripped RBI hits in the top of the eighth to give Quad Cities a chance at extending its winning streak.

The River Bandits made a pair of roster moves prior to Tuesday's game.

Pitcher Ronald Medrano, who made two appearances for Quad Cities last week, has been reassigned to Double-A Norhwest Arkansas by the Royals while pitcher Adrian Alcantara has been transferred to the River Bandits from Northwest Arkansas.