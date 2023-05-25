Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Different day.

Different lineup.

Same result.

The Quad Cities River Bandits won their ninth consecutive game Thursday, riding the strength of a spot start by pitcher Luis Barroso and four relievers and continued timely hitting a 6-1 Midwest League victory over Beloit.

"We celebrate them all. Winning a game is never an easy thing to do," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said with sounds of music spilling out of the River Bandits clubhouse at Modern Woodmen Park.

"Development is a big part of what we do, but we tell the guys when we step inside those white lines, we’re playing to win every single day. That’s part of development, too."

Thursday’s win was much like those which preceded it.

Barroso, making his first start in 45 appearances at the full-season level in the Royals organization, gave Quad Cities four innings of shutout work on the mound and recorded the first of 12 strikeouts recorded by River Bandits pitcher.

Eric Cerantola followed by striking out three more Sky Carp over two additional shutout innings as the River Bandits opened a 6-0 lead.

"We went back and forth on which one of those two guys to start tonight and Barroso came through big time," Conrad said. "Cerantola gave up a couple of walks in his first inning, but really showed what he’s got in that second. He was outstanding and (Ronald) Medrano had good first inning for us."

All worked with a lead as Quad Cities, now 21-21 on the season, broke open a 2-0 game with two big swings of the bat in the fifth and sixth innings.

Walks to three of the first four batters Beloit starter Edgar Sanchez faced loaded the when Cayden Wallace stepped into the batter’s box with one out.

Wallace belted a laser off the fence in left, swatting a two-run double which doubled the River Bandits’ lead and sending the Sky Carp to the bullpen.

Reliever Franklin Sanchez worked out of trouble in the fifth with a pair of strikeouts but wasn’t given that chance an inning later.

After walking Jack Alexander with one out, Darryl Collins hit his first home run of the season to extend the Quad Cities lead to 6-0.

Collins’ no-doubt home run to right was just the third of four the River Bandits mustered in the game against a group of three Beloit pitchers.

"We did get a lot of hits, but the hits we had were efficient," Conrad said. "I felt like we hit the ball hard. We had a sacrifice fly when the chance was there. It’s what it takes t win."

Quad Cities didn’t need a hit to take the lead for good in the bottom of the first inning.

Jack Pineda reached on a leadoff walk – one of seven surrendered by Sky Carp pitchers – and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt by Edgar Sanchez before being driven home on a sacrifice fly by Wallace.

Carter Jensen scored Quad Cities’ second run an inning later after leading off with a double that dropped into right center after Beloit center fielder Dalvy Rosario and right fielder Osiris Johnson called each other off.

After advancing on a groundout by Herard Gonzalez, Jensen scored on a groundout by Alexander to give Barroso a 2-0 margin to work with heading into the third.

"It was another good effort from a lot of guys and that’s what we’ve been seeing lately," Conrad said. "We’ll keep on working like we have been and we’ll take a win whenever we can earn one."